Bengaluru Airport Named Best Airport At Arrivals for Fourth Consecutive Year
Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has won the ACI ‘Best Airport at Arrivals’ award for the fourth consecutive year in the 2025 Airport Service Quality rankings, recognising its smooth passenger experience, facilities, and services.
Kempegowda International Airport
Airport Service Quality
Girish Nair
The airport's Chief Operating Officer, Girish Nair, expressed his happiness. He said, 'Every passenger's arrival is our responsibility. We design our operations to give them the speed and comfort they want'.
Also read: Bengaluru Tunnel Road: Goraguntepalya Junction May Get a Tunnel Road to Beat Traffic
Collective Commitment
Girish Nair added that they work hard to give a great experience right from the moment a passenger gets off the plane. 'This award shows our consistent performance and the collective commitment of our staff and partners,' he said.
Airport
This award is given based on what passengers think. Globally certified surveys measure their feedback on services, facilities, convenience, and cleanliness. Bengaluru airport has been winning this award since 2022.
Also read: India's auto sector reports strong double-digit growth in Feb 2026
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.