In Vijayanagara’s Hampapattana village, headmaster Umesh allegedly forced students to clean a school toilet, ignoring rules. Villagers protested and filed a complaint with the Block Education Officer for disciplinary action.

Vijayanagara: In a shocking incident from Vijayanagara district, a teacher who is supposed to be a guide for children has been accused of inhumanly making them clean a toilet. This incident took place in Hampapattana village of Hagaribommanahalli taluk.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accused is Umesh, the in-charge headmaster of the Government Senior Primary School. Now, the villagers are up in arms against him.

What exactly happened?

The school's in-charge headmaster, Umesh, allegedly lured two young students with bananas and made them clean the school's toilet. Some local youths and residents noticed this and immediately pulled up the teacher. There are strict government rules that students should not be made to do any kind of physical labour or clean toilets, but teacher Umesh completely ignored them.

Also read: Medical Negligence: Woman Denied Emergency Treatment at Koppal District Hospital

Threatened to file a case

When the youths insisted that the teacher admit his mistake, Umesh reportedly showed a lot of attitude. He allegedly threatened them, saying, "Who are you to question me? I will file a police case against you and send you to jail." The teacher's stubbornness and arrogance about the law angered the villagers even more.

Villagers protest in front of the school

As soon as the news spread, hundreds of villagers gathered and started protesting in front of the school. They shouted slogans like, "What will happen to our children's future if teachers themselves behave like this? We don't want such a teacher in our village." They were firm on their demand that headmaster Umesh must be suspended immediately.

Complaint to the Block Education Officer

Regarding this inhuman incident, the villagers have filed an official complaint with the Hagaribommanahalli Block Education Officer (BEO). They have demanded that disciplinary action be taken against the teacher for violating education department rules and treating children like child labourers. Such incidents repeating in government schools recently have created a lot of anxiety among parents.

For now, the BEO has assured them that he will visit the spot and conduct an investigation. All eyes are now on what action will be taken next.

Also read: Bengaluru ATM Robbery: Police Guard ₹7 Crore Seized Cash at Station for Four Months