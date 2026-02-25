A woman stopped during a routine drink-and-drive check near Shantinagar BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru argued with traffic police and demanded an apology from an officer. Police official apologised to calm the situation and allowed her to leave.

A tense scene unfolded on a busy road in Bengaluru after a woman stopped during a drink-and-drive check argued with traffic police and later shared a video of the incident online. The episode, which happened near the Shantinagar BMTC Bus Stand, has triggered a wide public debate.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Routine check turns into public argument

Traffic police from Wilson Garden Traffic Police Station were carrying out a routine drink-and-drive (DD) check when they stopped a woman driving a car. Officers were checking drivers to ensure they had not consumed alcohol.

Police said the woman became angry as soon as she was stopped. She questioned why women drivers were being checked and complained that the officers were wasting her time.

Witnesses said the woman raised her voice and confronted the officers on the road. She reportedly asked why women were being stopped for such checks and insisted she had other work to do.

She then took out her mobile phone and began recording the incident. Police tried to explain that the checking was routine and done for public safety, but she continued to argue.

Officer apologises to calm the situation

During the confrontation, the woman demanded that the on-duty officer apologise to her. To prevent the argument from escalating in public and to calm the situation, the police staff apologised and allowed her to leave.

The woman later uploaded the video of the exchange on social media.

Public reaction after video goes viral

After the video spread online, many people criticised the behaviour shown in the clip. Several users questioned whether traffic laws should apply differently to men and women. Some asked who would be responsible if drunk driving led to an accident.

The incident has sparked a broader discussion about respect for on-duty police officers and whether citizens should cooperate during safety checks instead of challenging them.

Purpose of drink-and-drive checks

Traffic officials say drink-and-drive checks are carried out to prevent accidents and protect lives. Many people believe such checks are meant for everyone’s safety and should not be opposed or turned into public disputes.