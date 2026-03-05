A video from Bengaluru showing an auto-rickshaw driver with his pet parrot has gone viral on social media. The clip features the parrot comfortably perched inside the vehicle as the driver works.

A heartwarming moment from Bengaluru has captured the attention of social media users across India after a video showing an auto-rickshaw driver with his pet parrot went viral. The unusual and adorable sight resonated with netizens, who flooded platforms with positive reactions and praise for the unlikely duo.

In the video, posted by local users on social media, an autorickshaw driver can be seen with a brightly coloured parrot perched confidently inside his vehicle as he goes about his daily routine. The parrot, seemingly comfortable and familiar with the surroundings, appeared to ride along with the driver, adding a cheerful charm to the everyday hustle of Bengaluru streets. The clip quickly gained traction, with viewers expressing delight at the animal’s calm demeanour and the driver’s easy companionship with his feathered friend.

Many social media users called the scene “adorable” and expressed appreciation for the unique bond between man and pet. Comments highlighted how the parrot seemed to have become a co-traveller, observing traffic and street activity with curiosity. Some users even joked that the parrot was enjoying a free ride while helping the driver earn a living, adding light-hearted humour to the response.

The video’s popularity reflects a broader trend of digital audiences gravitating toward uplifting and feel-good content, especially those showcasing special relationships between humans and animals. In a world often dominated by serious and stressful news, clips like this bring moments of joy and remind viewers of the simple pleasures of everyday life.

Beyond its viral appeal, the video also sparked conversations about the role of pets in modern urban settings and how companionship can brighten daily routines. The Bengaluru driver’s comfort with his parrot and the positive reaction from the online community underscore the growing appreciation for animals as companions rather than just pets.

Overall, the video of the Bengaluru autorickshaw driver and his pet parrot became an instant social media favourite — a feel-good story that spread smiles and connected users through shared appreciation for a unique friendship on the streets of the city.

