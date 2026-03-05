The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has declared an 8-kilometre radius around Belagavi's Sambra Airport a 'Red Zone,' strictly banning all drone flights.

Listen up, folks in Belagavi! The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a major order for the safety and security of the Sambra Airport. From now on, the area around the airport is a 'Red Zone', and flying any kind of drone or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is strictly banned.

8-Kilometre No-Fly Zone:

According to DGCA rules, an 8-kilometre radius from the centre of the airport has been marked as a prohibited zone. This means no private individuals, photographers, or companies can fly drones here without permission. This decision was taken to prevent any obstruction to flights and to avoid any security lapses.

Warning from Commissioner Bhushan Borase:

Belagavi City Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase has issued an official press release with a strict warning for the public. 'Airport security is our top priority. If anyone violates this drone ban, we will take strict legal action against them. We will not only seize the equipment of those flying drones illegally but also file a criminal case against them,' he stated.

What is a 'Red Zone'? What happens if you violate it?

Basically, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation's drone rules, sensitive areas like airports are called Red Zones. To fly a drone here, you need special permission from the central government. If the public uses drones for weddings, functions, or personal photoshoots within this 8 km area, it is considered a major offence under the aviation safety act.

A Request to the Public:

The Sambra airport isn't just for passenger flights; it also serves as a training centre for the Air Force. With drone technology being misused in recent times, this precaution has been taken. The police department has requested villagers around the airport and city residents to respect this rule and cooperate with security measures.