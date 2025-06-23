Over 2,200 villages across 171 taluks in Karnataka are at risk of floods and landslides this monsoon, affecting nearly 1.93 million people. The government has allocated ₹201.74 crore for disaster relief and formed a task force for preparedness.

Bengaluru: While monsoon intensity has reduced across the coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka, 2,252 villages in 171 taluks continue to face flood and landslide threats. These seasonal disasters have historically caused widespread distress and loss of life across the state.

Over 1.9 million people at risk

According to the Revenue Department’s Disaster Management Division, 2,252 villages across 1,288 gram panchayats in 171 taluks are vulnerable to floods and landslides. An estimated 1.932 million people could be affected this monsoon. To support them, authorities have identified 2,298 care centres and shelters for evacuation and relief.

North Karnataka among worst-hit regions

Belagavi tops the list with 230 flood-prone villages, followed by Shivamogga (206), Uttara Kannada (208), Bagalkote (203), and Kalaburagi (153). These areas are particularly susceptible due to their geography and river systems.

₹201.74 crore allocated for disaster relief

The government has formulated an action plan to carry out 342 disaster relief works at a cost of ₹201.74 crore under the State Disaster Management Fund. These include flood prevention and landslide mitigation measures.

So far, one project has been completed in Chikkamagaluru. 27 works have begun across Shivamogga, Kolar, Bagalkote, Udupi, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru. The remaining 312 projects are pending initiation.

Disaster Management Task Force mobilised

A disaster management task force has been constituted to handle emergencies. It comprises officials from the revenue, police, panchayat, and fire departments. Nodal officers have been instructed to:

Visit vulnerable villages every 10 days

Hold meetings with local residents

Monitor rainfall and weather alerts

Coordinate evacuation of people and livestock when needed

67 deaths reported even before monsoon

Between April 1 and May 29, the state recorded 67 human casualties and 696 livestock deaths due to pre-monsoon rain-related incidents. Additionally, 58 houses were completely destroyed and 1,644 were partially damaged. The Revenue Department has disbursed compensation to the affected families.