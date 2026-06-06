Bengaluru experienced heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms on Thursday, bringing welcome relief from rising summer temperatures. However, the sudden change in weather also created challenges for commuters across the city.

Several roads were inundated due to heavy showers, resulting in traffic congestion and delays during peak hours. Dark clouds, strong winds and intense rainfall were reported from various neighbourhoods, catching many residents off guard. Pre-monsoon showers have become increasingly frequent across Karnataka, creating a mix of humid conditions, heat and sudden storms.

As of June 6, Bengaluru's temperature is around 23°C, with the maximum expected to reach 29°C and the minimum likely to remain near 21°C. Additional rainfall is forecast during the afternoon and evening hours.