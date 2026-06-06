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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Bengaluru Braces for More Rain as IMD Extends Yellow Alert Across Karnataka
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Bengaluru is likely to witness continued spells of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the coming days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a three-day yellow alert for the city
IMD Issues Three-Day Yellow Alert for Bengaluru
The India Meteorological Department has placed Bengaluru under a yellow alert for the next three days as pre-monsoon activity intensifies across Karnataka. The weather agency has warned residents about the possibility of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning strikes and gusty winds.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Brings Relief to South Bengal, Thunderstorm Warning Remains in Place
Authorities have advised people to remain cautious, especially during periods of intense rainfall, as waterlogging and traffic disruptions may affect several parts of the city. The warning follows widespread rain activity recorded across multiple districts in Karnataka over the past few days.
Rain Brings Relief from Heat but Causes Urban Disruptions
Bengaluru experienced heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms on Thursday, bringing welcome relief from rising summer temperatures. However, the sudden change in weather also created challenges for commuters across the city.
Several roads were inundated due to heavy showers, resulting in traffic congestion and delays during peak hours. Dark clouds, strong winds and intense rainfall were reported from various neighbourhoods, catching many residents off guard. Pre-monsoon showers have become increasingly frequent across Karnataka, creating a mix of humid conditions, heat and sudden storms.
As of June 6, Bengaluru's temperature is around 23°C, with the maximum expected to reach 29°C and the minimum likely to remain near 21°C. Additional rainfall is forecast during the afternoon and evening hours.
Wider Karnataka Under Rain Watch; Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore
The IMD has forecast continued rainfall activity across Karnataka over the next four days. While Bidar and Kalaburagi districts are under an orange alert due to the possibility of more intense weather conditions, 19 districts across southern and northern interior Karnataka remain under a yellow alert.
The weather department has also issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the Arabian Sea and adjoining waters due to strong winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph in some areas. Authorities have urged fishing vessels already at sea to return to shore as a precautionary measure until weather conditions improve.
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