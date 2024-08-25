Karnataka: MLAs, MLCs claim lakhs of rupees from govt for illness within single year; THIS BJP MLC tops list

An RTI reveals Karnataka's Legislative Council and MLAs claimed millions in medical expenses, with BJP MLC Bharti Shetty topping the list at Rs 48.70 lakh. The large sums have sparked debate amid ongoing government corruption allegations, adding scrutiny to the actions of public representatives.

In a growing wave of allegations against the government, including the Muda scam, Valmiki scam, and misappropriation of SC-ST department funds, a new controversy has surfaced. An RTI query has revealed that several members of the Legislative Council and MLAs have claimed large sums of money for medical expenses over the past year.

From May 1, 2023, to July 2024, members of the Karnataka Legislative Council and MLAs have collectively claimed millions of rupees in medical bills. While it's within their rights to claim reimbursement for health-related expenses, the amounts in question have raised eyebrows. The information, obtained through an RTI request by HV Venkatesh of the Fighters' Forum, has shed light on the hefty claims made by these public representatives.



Topping the list is BJP MLC Bharti Shetty, who claimed a staggering Rs 48.70 lakh in a single year, making her the highest claimant. Close on her heels is billionaire CP Yogeeshwar, who has claimed Rs 39.64 lakh for his medical expenses. Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkhar's brother, Channaraj Hattuholi, ranks third, having claimed Rs 17.03 lakh. Another significant claimant is Govindaraju, who spent Rs 7.26 lakh of government funds on his health within a year.

The list continues with other notable figures like senior MLA Laxman Savadi, who claimed Rs 2.41 lakh, and TA Sharavan, who claimed Rs 2.14 lakh for medical expenses.



Other MLAs and MLCs who have made substantial claims include:

- Harish Kumar: Rs 2 lakh

- Maritibbegowda: Rs 1,54,995

- N. Vai Narayanaswamy: Rs 3 lakh

- Abdul Jabbar: Rs 1,1,345

- Sudham Das: Rs 2,04,542

- Sunil Valyapure: Rs 2,75,000

- Chalavadi Narayanaswamy: Rs 1,18,828

- YM Satish: Rs 2,77,559

- Madhu Madegowda: Rs 2,46,233

- Raghunath Malkapure: Rs 1,34,823

- MG Bone: Rs 2,24,282

The revelation of these expenses has sparked a debate about the extent of medical claims and whether the amounts claimed are justified.

