Bengaluru HORROR! Stepfather murders 2 teenage daughters with machete, flees scene; probe underway

In Bengaluru's Dasarahalli, a man brutally murdered his two teenage stepdaughters before fleeing. The suspect, Sumit, attacked the girls, aged 14 and 15, while their mother was at work. Police are actively searching for him as the investigation continues.

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's Dasarahalli, a man brutally murdered his two teenage stepdaughters before fleeing the scene. The family, originally from North India, had been living in the Kaveri layout area of Dasarahalli. The suspect, identified as Sumit, was the stepfather of the victims, aged 14 and 15, named Sonia and Shrishti.

Sumit had married Anita, a woman who had divorced her previous husband, nine years ago. The couple had been living together in Bengaluru, with Sumit initially promising to care for Anita and her daughters. Sumit had assured Anita, saying, "Not only will I marry you and be your husband, but I will also take responsibility as a father to your children." However, as the children grew older and entered their teenage years, their lives took a tragic turn.



On Saturday afternoon, while Anita was at work at a local garment factory, Sumit, who worked as a delivery boy for a company called Zepto, allegedly attacked the girls with a machete in their home. The horrific crime took place around 3:30 PM. When Anita returned home, she found her daughters brutally murdered, and Sumit had fled.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community. North East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sajeet, along with officers from Amruthalli Police Station, rushed to the crime scene and began their investigation. DCP Sajeet informed the media, "Two children were found murdered in their home in Dasarahalli. The suspect, their stepfather, is currently on the run. A search operation is underway, and we are continuing our investigation."

