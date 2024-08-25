Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru HORROR! Stepfather murders 2 teenage daughters with machete, flees scene; probe underway

    In Bengaluru's Dasarahalli, a man brutally murdered his two teenage stepdaughters before fleeing. The suspect, Sumit, attacked the girls, aged 14 and 15, while their mother was at work. Police are actively searching for him as the investigation continues.

    Bengaluru HORROR! Stepfather murders 2 teenage daughters with machete, flees scene; probe underway vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 9:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

    In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's Dasarahalli, a man brutally murdered his two teenage stepdaughters before fleeing the scene. The family, originally from North India, had been living in the Kaveri layout area of Dasarahalli. The suspect, identified as Sumit, was the stepfather of the victims, aged 14 and 15, named Sonia and Shrishti.

    Sumit had married Anita, a woman who had divorced her previous husband, nine years ago. The couple had been living together in Bengaluru, with Sumit initially promising to care for Anita and her daughters. Sumit had assured Anita, saying, "Not only will I marry you and be your husband, but I will also take responsibility as a father to your children." However, as the children grew older and entered their teenage years, their lives took a tragic turn.

    Undergarment, blood sample, CCTV & more: Kolkata horror accused's '9 articles' among 53 items key to CBI probe

    On Saturday afternoon, while Anita was at work at a local garment factory, Sumit, who worked as a delivery boy for a company called Zepto, allegedly attacked the girls with a machete in their home. The horrific crime took place around 3:30 PM. When Anita returned home, she found her daughters brutally murdered, and Sumit had fled.

    The incident has sent shockwaves through the community. North East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sajeet, along with officers from Amruthalli Police Station, rushed to the crime scene and began their investigation. DCP Sajeet informed the media, "Two children were found murdered in their home in Dasarahalli. The suspect, their stepfather, is currently on the run. A search operation is underway, and we are continuing our investigation."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Prajwal Revanna, father hit with 2,144-page chargesheet in sexual harassment case AJR

    Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna, father hit with 2,144-page chargesheet in sexual harassment case

    Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announces 20-30% water tariff hike due to BWSSB financial struggles AJR

    Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announces 20-30% water tariff hike due to BWSSB financial struggles

    Udupi SHOCKER! Hindu girl gang raped by Muslim youth in Karkala; check detailsAJR

    Udupi SHOCKER! Hindu girl gang raped by Muslim youths in Karkala; check details

    Karnataka High Court extends interim order, delays BS Yediyurappa POCSO case hearing to August 30 vkp

    Karnataka HC extends interim order, delays BS Yediyurappa POCSO case hearing to August 30

    Bengaluru techie drowns during picnic in Shivamogga's Sagara, case filed vkp

    Bengaluru techie drowns during picnic in Shivamogga’s Sagara, case filed

    Recent Stories

    football La Liga 2024-25: Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski on target as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski on target as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1

    Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress vkp

    Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 25: Check latest price of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 25: Check latest price of 10gm gold

    Numerology Prediction for August 25, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 25, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 25, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 25, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon