    Who is Anuradha Tiwari? Bengaluru CEO whose 'Brahmin genes' post ignited heated social media debate

    Bengaluru entrepreneur Anuradha Tiwari's social media post captioned "Brahmin genes" has sparked a heated debate on India's reservation system. Reactions range from criticism based on traditional texts to defences against casteism accusations, highlighting ongoing sensitivities and diverse perspectives on caste and reservation policies.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

    Anuradha Tiwari, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, has ignited a storm of controversy with her recent social media post featuring the caption "Brahmin genes." The discussion has sharply divided opinions on the reservation system in India, with supporters and critics voicing strong reactions.

    The post has drawn a wide range of reactions from netizens. Some users have criticized Tiwari, referencing traditional texts like the Manusmriti. One comment pointed out that according to Manusmriti, women were traditionally expected to stay at home and not work. The user suggested that Tiwari should be thankful to the Indian Constitution, which allows her to live a more independent life and express her views on social media.

    In contrast, others have defended Tiwari, arguing that accusations of casteism and oppression based on her Brahmin identity are unfair. They contend that identifying as Brahmin should not automatically subject someone to criticism or accusations of privilege.

    The discussion has also brought attention to broader issues related to caste and reservation benefits. One user, Shashank Dubey, expressed frustration, suggesting that people often avoid discussing the real advantages they receive due to their caste, such as reservations, while criticizing those who identify as Brahmin.

    Another comment, from a user identified as Bharat My Religion, sarcastically referred to Tiwari's post as being made "with Kshatriya muscles," further fueling the debate.

    Tiwari’s post underscores the ongoing sensitivity and complexity surrounding caste identity and reservation policies in India. 

