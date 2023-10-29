Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: MLA Arvind Bellad requests state govt to make separate city corporations for Hubli, Dharwad

    MLA Arvind Bellad appeals to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bifurcate the Hubli-Dharwad Mahanagar Corporation into separate entities for Hubli and Dharwad cities. The growing region's demographics and infrastructure changes have fueled demands for distinct corporations to expedite local development. Additionally, issues with a sewage treatment plant are being addressed to ensure its effective use as intended.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    To address the growth and development of the Hubli-Dharwad region, MLA Arvind Bellad, representing the Hubballi-Dharwad West Assembly Constituency, has made an earnest appeal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Bellad's plea centres on the proposal to bifurcate the Hubli-Dharwad Mahanagar Corporation into two distinct entities – Hubli and Dharwad City Corporations.

    Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, currently the second largest municipal corporation in the state after Bengaluru, has been witnessing rapid expansion. The area is experiencing notable demographic and infrastructural changes, with numerous nearby villages increasingly becoming integral to the corporation's growth.

    Karnataka HC rejects petition to halt Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

    The rising population, coupled with the expansion of industries, housing, and education sectors, has led to a surge in public demand for the creation of a separate metropolitan corporation dedicated to Dharwad city. This move, advocates argue, will expedite local development initiatives and enhance problem-solving capabilities to address citizens' concerns more efficiently.

    Several organizations have championed the cause of establishing a separate metropolitan corporation for Dharwad, highlighting the necessity of addressing the distinctive needs and aspirations of both Hubli and Dharwad. MLA Arvind Bellad, mindful of the demands and developmental nuances of the region, has formally conveyed this appeal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a written letter.

    Hubballi-Dharwad may get Light Rail Transit service

    Also, it has come to light that the Hubli-Dharwad Metropolitan Corporation has encountered challenges with a sewage treatment plant, incurring a loss of Rs 33 crore. The objective of this multi-crore sewage treatment plant was to purify sewage from Hubballi city and release it for agricultural purposes, benefiting local farmers. However, the plant has faced operational issues, with allegations that sewage water was not being adequately treated and used as intended.

    A private company from Bengaluru has been entrusted with the plant's management, with the agreement to provide purified water for drinking, daily consumption, and crop irrigation. However, the plant has not yet fulfilled its purpose. The Mayor of the corporation was initially unaware of the situation but has since acknowledged it. Immediate action is expected to rectify these shortcomings, ensuring that the plant is utilized effectively to serve its intended purpose, benefiting the community.

