    Karnataka HC rejects petition to halt Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

    The Karnataka High Court rejected Anjuman-e-Islam's petition to stop Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Hubbali-Dharwad, deferring the decision to the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation. The Corporation's ownership of the grounds was upheld, leading to protests by BJP and Hindu activists urging permission for the celebrations.

    Karnataka HC rejects petition to halt Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court rejected a petition from Anjuman-e-Islam, a Muslim organization, seeking to stop Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Hubbali-Dharwad. This followed the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation's (HDMC) resolution allowing the festivities on the grounds.

    The HDMC resolution allowed for a Ganesh idol to be placed at the maidan. However, the new Municipal Commissioner had not granted permission, despite the Karnataka High Court permitting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah ground in Hubbali last year.

    Karnataka HC rejects petition for fresh probe in Soujanya murder and rape case

    The court's decision stated that the ground belongs to the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, and they have the authority to decide its use. In 2010, the Supreme Court confirmed the ground's exclusive ownership by the Corporation.

    Originally leased in 1921 to Anjuman-E-Islam for prayer purposes, the ground became the subject of dispute in the 70s when Anjuman-E Islam began constructing a commercial complex around it. Legal battles ensued, leading to the Supreme Court's 2010 judgment allowing prayers twice a year but barring permanent structures on the ground.

    Karnataka HC criticises law students' PIL against Shakti scheme, tells them to do more research

    With the High Court's dismissal of the petition, the Corporation now has the responsibility to decide on permitting Ganeshotsav celebrations, leading to protests by BJP and Hindu activists.

    MLA Arvinda Bellad addressed protesters, highlighting that the High Court upheld the Corporation's ownership of the ground. The authority to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations rests with the Corporation, and the commissioner has been urged to grant permission promptly. The protestors seek the Corporation’s permission to conduct Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
