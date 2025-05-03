Karnataka ministers G Parameshwara and Dinesh Gundu Rao held a high-level meeting in Mangaluru after Bajrang Dal worker Suhas Shetty was brutally murdered, prompting calls for an NIA probe and raising concerns over law and order.

Mangaluru : In the wake of the brutal murder of Suhas Shetty, who was associated with the Bajrang Dal, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao held a high-level meeting with senior police officials in Mangaluru on Friday.

Suhash Shetty, who was travelling in a vehicle along with Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvith, Latheesh, and Shashank, was intercepted by a group of assailants travelling in a four-wheeler and a pickup vehicle. The assailants, numbering five to six, attacked Suhash Shetty with deadly weapons, causing grievous injuries. He was immediately rushed to the AJ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, as per the Mangaluru City Police.

Following the incident, Brijesh Chowta, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Secretary and Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that the investigation into the murder of Suhas Shetty be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In his letter, Chowta stated that the murder had shaken the people of the entire coastal Karnataka region. "I write this letter to you in deep anguish and grave concern over the shocking and cold-blooded murder of Shri Suhas Shetty, a VHP karyakarta, in Bajpe on the evening of May 1st, 2025. This brutal act, carried out with impunity in public view, has shaken the people of the entire coastal Karnataka region to the core," he said.

Chowta asserted that the incident was not isolated but indicative of a broader trend of increasing lawlessness, radicalism, and anti-national activities.

"This incident is not an isolated one, it is part of a larger pattern of growing lawlessness, emboldened Islamic radicalism, and anti-national elements that continue to operate in the coastal Karnataka region. In recent years, we witnessed the targeted killing of Praveen Nettaru, a committed and selfless BJP karyakarta, by PFI activists, an organisation which was later banned by our government under the leadership of Sri Narendra Modi. Now another young Hindu life has been extinguished in a similar manner," he said.

He further said that Suhas Shetty's family is devastated and is seeking justice.

"As their elected representative, and as someone who has personally witnessed the pain and desperation that grips the region today, I appeal to you with utmost urgency and sincerity, that this case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a comprehensive and impartial investigation as there is a possibility of involvement of activists from the banned PFI organisation," he said.

Chowta further added, "We must get to the bottom of this conspiracy, dismantle these networks, and restore the faith of the people in the rule of law."

"I request you to personally intervene in this matter and ensure that all those involved, not just the perpetrators but also those who supported and financed them, are brought to justice swiftly and decisively," he said in the letter.

Meanwhile, a rowdy sheeter named Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the Fazil murder case, was killed by a group of unidentified men in Mangaluru around 8:30 pm on Thursday, as per the Mangaluru Police Commissioner.