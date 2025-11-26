Shivamurthy Swamiji of Murugha Mutt has been acquitted by the Chitradurga court in the high-profile POCSO case after a two-year trial. The verdict ends a major Karnataka legal battle involving allegations by minor girls.

Chitradurga: In a significant development for Karnataka, the long-running POCSO case against Shivamurthy Swamiji of Murugha Mutt has reached a decisive conclusion. The 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court has acquitted the pontiff, who had been facing serious allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The verdict brings an end to more than two years of legal proceedings that had drawn national attention, sparked widespread debate, and led to intense scrutiny of one of the state's most influential mutts. Following the announcement, Shivamurthy Swamiji, who was in Davangere at the time, travelled to Chitradurga. He was the A1 accused in the case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Swamiji Arrives From Davangere's Virakta Mutt

Two POCSO cases had been registered against Shivamurthy Swamiji. The bench headed by Justice Gangadharappa Channabasappa Hadapad conducted an extensive hearing in the first case. Government advocate Jagadish argued on behalf of the victim, with his submissions concluding on 18 November. The Swamiji, who had secured bail in both cases, arrived in Chitradurga today after leaving Davangere's Virakta Mutt.

What Is This Case About?

The POCSO case was originally filed against Shivamurthy Swamiji, the pontiff of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga. On 26 August 2022, a complaint was lodged at Mysuru's Nazarabad police station based on statements given by two minor girls residing in the hostel of the Murugha Mutt.

The case named the following accused:

A1: Murugha Shri (Shivamurthy Swamiji)

A2: Lady Warden Rashmi

A3: Basavaditya

A4: Manager Paramashivaiah

A5: Advocate Gangadharaiah

The case was transferred from Mysuru to Chitradurga on the same day.

On 1 September 2022, Murugha Shri was arrested and subsequently spent around 14 months in judicial custody. After his arrest, the case became one of the most widely discussed legal matters in the country.

Timeline: Murugha POCSO Case History

26 August 2022: Case registered at Mysuru’s Nazarabad station

27 August 2022: Case transferred to Chitradurga Rural station

1 September 2022: A1 Murugha Swamy and A2 Warden Rashmi arrested

13 October 2022: Another case filed by a kitchen assistant

13 October 2022: New case against Murugha Swamy, Warden Rashmi, Basavaditya, Paramashivaiah, Advocate Gangadharaiah, Mahalinga and Karibasappa

27 October 2022: 694-page chargesheet filed in the first case

10 January 2023: 761-page chargesheet filed in the second POCSO case

8 November 2023: Conditional bail granted to Murugha Swamy by the High Court

16 November 2023: Murugha Shri released from district jail

20 November 2023: Arrested again for not securing bail in the second case

20 November 2023: Released on bail later the same evening

27 May 2024: Murugha Swamiji placed under judicial custody again

7 October 2024: Murugha Swamy released on bail