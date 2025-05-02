BJP MLA Y Bharat Shetty blamed the Karnataka government for failing to control anti-social elements after Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's murder. He demanded an NIA inquiry, citing possible PFI involvement. Police formed teams to investigate the case.

Mangaluru : Mangaluru City North BJP MLA Y Bharat Shetty, on Friday, said that the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty shows a failure of law and order in Karnataka. He blamed the state government for failing to control anti-social elements.

Speaking to ANI, Mangaluru City North BJP MLA Y Bharat Shetty said, “This is a failure of law and order in Karnataka. The government has indirectly supported the rowdies, anti-social and jihadi elements in the state and because of this they are doing what they want to do. The police are busy with their transfers and other matters. The government is busy transferring them, suspending them. They are more interested in putting BJP workers behind bars. This is a great loss to the family and Hindu society.”

He further added, “A bandh has been called today, we are supporting it and will join it. He was a Hindu activist. There is a failure on the part of the state government. We must demand an NIA inquiry because the information we are receiving suggests that PFI members may be involved in this. A lot of sleeper cells are also active in this part of the state, so we need to be very careful.”

Shetty stated that a bandh has been called in response to the incident, and the BJP is supporting and participating in it. He said Suhas Shetty was a Hindu activist and blamed the state government for failing to maintain law and order. He also demanded an NIA probe, claiming that members of the banned group PFI may be involved. He added that many sleeper cells are active in the area, and therefore, people need to remain vigilant.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Friday that four separate teams have been formed to track down the suspects in the Suhas Shetty murder case.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “Yesterday evening, in Mangaluru city, a murder happened. We have already taken note of it. We have established four different teams to apprehend the perpetrators. We are going to bring them to the books...in Dakshin Kannada, we try to bring in lots of peace and harmony and incidents like this should not deter those peace and harmony...we have taken this very seriously...”

The Minister assured that the government is taking the incident seriously and remains committed to preserving peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada.

A rowdy sheeter named Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the Fazil murder case, was killed by a group of unidentified men in Mangaluru around 8:30 pm on Thursday, as per the Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

Amid the tension, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has swiftly imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Crpc), 2023. The order took effect at 6:00 AM on Friday and will remain in force until 6:00 AM on May 6, 2025.