Halasuru Someshwara Temple in Bengaluru has stopped conducting weddings due to rising divorce cases and legal summons for priests. The temple management says this decision safeguards priests and protects the temple’s reputation.

The tradition of getting married in temples has existed for centuries and continues to be cherished across Karnataka and the rest of India. Long before Kalyana Mantapas and modern marriage halls came into existence, temples were the primary venues for weddings. Even today, many families prefer temple weddings for their spiritual significance and simplicity. In recent years, however, a growing concern has cast a shadow over this age-old practice. What was once seen as a sacred and auspicious ritual has now begun to create unexpected complications for temple administrations.

Increase in Divorces Puts Pressure on Temples

A major reason behind these complications is the sharp rise in divorce cases. Some may question the link between divorces and temple weddings. Regardless of whether a marriage takes place in a temple, a hall or any other venue, incompatibility among couples has become increasingly common over the past two decades. Many couples now seek divorce through the courts.

Although marital disputes have nothing to do with the temple, priests who officiated the weddings are often drawn into legal proceedings. As a result, priests have begun to avoid performing marriages to spare themselves repeated court summons.

Temple’s Clarification on Stopping Marriages

Due to these challenges, weddings have not been conducted at Bengaluru’s historic Halasuru Someshwara Swamy Temple for the past six to seven years. Devotees and locals were left confused because there was no clear communication about the decision.

The temple’s management board has now issued a formal explanation. A letter sent to the Chief Minister, stating that the decision to discontinue temple weddings was taken to protect the temple’s reputation, has recently gone viral on social media.

Priests Facing Legal Difficulties

The letter explains that when couples who married at the temple file for divorce, the courts often summon the priests who performed the ceremony. They may be asked to confirm details about rituals, documentation or the conduct of the ceremony. This has caused considerable inconvenience for the priests, who are required to attend court despite having no involvement in the couple’s marital issues.

As a result, priests at the Halasuru Someshwara Temple have collectively chosen not to conduct weddings. According to the temple authorities, this decision has been taken to avoid unnecessary complications, safeguard the priests and ensure that the temple’s reputation remains intact.