BJP MP Brijesh Chowta has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the NIA take over the investigation into the murder of Suhas Shetty in Bajpe, citing concerns over rising lawlessness and potential involvement of banned PFI activists.

Bengaluru : Brijesh Chowta, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Secretary and Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that the investigation in to the murder of Suhas Shetty be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In his letter, Chowta stated that the murder had shaken the people of the entire coastal Karnataka region.

"I write this letter to you in deep anguish and grave concern over the shocking and cold-blooded murder of Shri Suhas Shetty, a VHP karyakarta, in Bajpe on the evening of May 1st, 2025. This brutal act, carried out with impunity in public view, has shaken the people of the entire coastal Karnataka region to the core," he said.

Chowta asserted that the incident was not isolated but indicative of a broader trend of increasing lawlessness, radicalism, and anti-national activities.

"This incident is not an isolated one, it is part of a larger pattern of growing lawlessness, emboldened Islamic radicalism, and anti-national elements that continue to operate in the coastal Karnataka region. In recent years, we witnessed the targeted killing of Praveen Nettaru, a committed and selfless BJP karyakarta, by PFI activists, an organisation which was later banned by our government under the leadership of Sri Narendra Modi. Now another young Hindu life has been extinguished in a similar manner," he said.

He further said that Suhas Shetty's family is devastated and is seeking justice.

"As their elected representative, and as someone who has personally witnessed the pain and desperation that grips the region today, I appeal to you with utmost urgency and sincerity, that this case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a comprehensive and impartial investigation as there is a possibility of involvement of activists from the banned PFI organisation," he said.

Chowta further added, “We must get to the bottom of this conspiracy, dismantle these networks, and restore the faith of the people in the rule of law.”

"I request you to personally intervene in this matter and ensure that all those involved, not just the perpetrators but also those who supported and financed them, are brought to justice swiftly and decisively," he said in the letter.