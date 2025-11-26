Karnataka Congress faces a deepening crisis as Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar compete for the Chief Minister’s post. MLAs rush to Delhi, cabinet reshuffle talk grows, and BJP hints at outside support, intensifying the leadership battle.

In Karnataka, the ongoing battle for the Chief Minister’s post has intensified, pushing the state Congress into open turbulence. With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar emerging as the key contenders, the Congress high command is under increasing pressure to take a decisive call. The leadership tussle, which has been simmering for months, has now turned into a full political confrontation. MLAs are making frequent trips to Delhi, senior leaders are issuing sharp remarks, and even the Opposition has stepped in with offers of outside support, with senior BJP leaders indicating they would be willing to cooperate if asked, adding an unexpected twist to the crisis.

Cabinet Reshuffle Speculation Feeds Talk of Change

Siddaramaiah has repeatedly dismissed rumours of a leadership change, calling the discussion unnecessary. He maintains that the speculation is mostly linked to the long-pending cabinet reshuffle. According to party insiders, the reshuffle has become a flashpoint for both camps to assert their influence and test their strength within the legislature party.

Siddaramaiah Reaffirms Loyalty to the High Command

The Chief Minister reiterated that both he and Shivakumar would abide by the decision of the Congress high command. “DK Shivakumar and I should follow whatever the high command decides. We will act according to that,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

He recalled earlier discussions with the central leadership, particularly about cabinet changes, and noted that he had waited for the appropriate timeline to implement their directives. With two ministerial berths still vacant, the reshuffle is expected to influence the broader leadership equation.

MLAs in Delhi Revive 2.5 Year Power-Sharing Claim

A group of Congress MLAs aligned with Shivakumar has travelled to Delhi, reviving the claim that a 2.5-year rotational Chief Minister agreement was made in 2023 after the party’s election victory. One MLA, Iqbal Hussain, said Shivakumar becoming Chief Minister was “200 per cent certain”.

BJP Mocks Shivakumar With ‘CM Chair Out of Stock’ Video

The BJP released an AI-generated satirical video showing Shivakumar attempting to purchase a Chief Minister’s chair online, only for the website to display “Out of Stock”. The video was posted as demands from Shivakumar’s supporters for a leadership change gained momentum.

Former CM Sadananda Gowda Says Congress Must Resolve or Resign

Former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda criticised the Congress for failing to resolve its internal disputes. He said the leadership tussle was affecting governance and causing distress to farmers. “They should either resolve their issues or resign, as the people, especially farmers, are suffering,” he said.

He claimed that confusion in the administration had pushed sugarcane and maize farmers onto the streets and described the government as inactive.

Priyank Kharge Rejects Infighting Allegations and Hits Back at BJP

State minister Priyank Kharge rejected BJP’s accusation that Congress leaders were buying their own MLAs in the race for the top post. He responded sharply, saying:

Operation Lotus is their trademark.

They could not provide a stable Chief Minister for five years.

Buying, selling and renting MLAs is their way of functioning, not ours.

He accused the BJP of running a 60 per cent corrupt administration and called for fresh elections in the state.

BJP Signals ‘Outside Support’ to a Possible DKS Government

In a surprising development, senior BJP figures have suggested that if the Congress high command chooses Shivakumar as Chief Minister, the Opposition would not obstruct the transition. They indicated informally that they could extend outside support if required.

This is not an official offer but signals that the BJP may be willing to cooperate if the situation demands it.

Outside support means the BJP would not join the government or take ministerial positions. Instead, it would allow the government to survive key votes, including confidence motions.

Siddaramaiah Admits ‘Confusion’ in the Party

After insisting for weeks that he remained firmly in control, Siddaramaiah admitted on Tuesday that confusion had indeed emerged within the party. “MLAs have the freedom to go to Delhi. Let them express their views. Ultimately the high command must take a decision to put an end to this,” he said.

Kharge Acknowledges Crisis, Promises Swift Resolution

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge openly acknowledged the crisis and said, “Sonia, Rahul and I will fix it.”

Sources say Kharge has been in constant contact with Rahul Gandhi and that both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are likely to be called to Delhi within the next 48 hours. The leadership is expected to resolve the situation before the Winter Session of Parliament begins on 1 December.

This marks a shift from last week, when the party dismissed reports of internal conflict as malicious propaganda.

Secret Meeting Between DKS and Satish Jarkiholi Triggers Buzz

A late-night meeting between DK Shivakumar and minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is known to be close to Siddaramaiah, drew significant attention. Sources indicated that Shivakumar told him: “I have a chance to become Chief Minister. If the high command decides, you must support me.”

Jarkiholi reportedly replied that he would not abandon Siddaramaiah and that he would follow only the high command’s final decision.

The next morning, Jarkiholi told reporters that the meeting was normal and that there was no change in his political position.

High Command’s Decision Expected Before Winter Session

With the Congress keen to avoid instability in one of its strongest states, the high command is expected to announce its decision before the Winter Session of Parliament begins on 1 December.

Both camps are preparing for the final call, which is likely to shape Karnataka’s political landscape for the coming years.