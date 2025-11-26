A shocking incident in Koppal has surfaced after a 16-year-old student delivered a baby inside a girls’ hostel in Itagi village. The case has triggered outrage, with officials launching a full investigation.

Koppal: A shocking and deeply disturbing incident has come to light in Kuknoor taluk of Karnataka, raising serious concerns about the safety and supervision of girls in state-run hostels. A 16-year-old student, studying at a pre-metric girls’ hostel in Itagi village, gave birth to a baby boy on the hostel premises. The revelation has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting potential negligence by the hostel authorities and prompting urgent administrative action.

Mother and Newborn Admitted to Hospital

Following the delivery, both the minor mother and her newborn son were admitted to the Mother and Child Hospital in Koppal for immediate medical care. Sources indicate that the girl is currently under observation at Kuknoor Hospital. Both mother and child are reported to be in stable condition. The incident, however, raises serious questions about how the hostel staff remained unaware of the girl’s pregnancy until childbirth.

District Collector and Police Visit the Hospital

On learning of the incident, Koppal District Collector Suresh Itnal and District Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Ram L. Arasiddi personally visited the hospital to check on the girl’s condition. The District Collector has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter, underlining the gravity of the case.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Kuknoor police station, which has promptly initiated inquiries. Special teams have been formed to investigate the circumstances, and efforts are underway to apprehend the young man responsible for the pregnancy. Police sources have confirmed that the accused will face legal action soon.

Possible Complaint Against Hostel Staff

Authorities have indicated that a formal complaint may be lodged against the hostel supervisor and other responsible staff members. Preliminary evidence suggests negligence on the part of the hostel warden and staff, who were entrusted with the minor girl’s safety and welfare.

Administrative Measures and Safety Concerns

The district administration has begun taking measures to ensure the well-being, mental health, and future safety of the girl. This incident has once again exposed gaps in the monitoring and safety systems of girls’ hostels in Karnataka. Officials have urged immediate reforms and stricter oversight to prevent such distressing incidents in the future.