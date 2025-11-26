A Bengaluru private bus driver and conductor were allegedly drunk during a journey, ignoring passengers’ pleas to stop. The reckless driving endangered lives, sparking outrage online and calls for strict action from authorities.

A shocking incident has come to light involving a private bus on a Bengaluru - Calicut route, where both the driver and conductor were allegedly intoxicated throughout the journey. Passengers repeatedly pleaded with them to stop the bus, fearing for their lives, but the staff reportedly ignored all pleas. Eyewitnesses claim the bus was driven recklessly, placing every life on board in grave danger. The alarming episode has sparked outrage online.

Rash Driving and Passenger Panic

According to reports, the driver and conductor displayed blatant disregard for safety, continuing the journey under the influence of alcohol. Passengers reportedly begged them to halt the vehicle at multiple stops, but their warnings went unheeded. The incident underscores the risks associated with private bus operators, demonstrating that having a permit alone does not guarantee passenger safety if proper monitoring and enforcement are not maintained.

Passengers and Public Demand Action

The viral post, shared with video evidence courtesy of bangalore_malayalees on Instagram, has highlighted concerns over road safety and the reckless behaviour of private transport operators. The post has gone viral, prompting a wider discussion on the need for rigorous checks on drivers, especially those handling buses and heavy vehicles carrying passengers.

How did the Social Media React?

The incident has provoked strong reactions from netizens:

One user commented: “How is a bus operator allowed to put dozens of lives at risk like this? Drunk staff, zero control, and passengers terrified for their safety — this is beyond negligence. If transport authorities don’t act now, they’re enabling the next disaster. Revoke the permit, file criminal charges, and make this a lesson for every reckless operator.”

Another user commented: “This is unacceptable. Drunk driving with a full bus isn’t ‘negligence,’ it’s attempted murder. Their permit should be cancelled immediately and strict action must follow. Passenger lives aren’t optional.”

A third user commented: “What is terrifying is 90% of heavy vehicle drivers are drunk while driving. Everyone knows that. Ask anyone in the travel industry on the business side, someone you know personally, and they would also share the same. Be it a truck driver, bus driver, or big trolley trucks carrying huge shipments.”

A fourth user commented: “That's terrifying for passengers. But since he has the steering, it's wise to not spook the driver. It'd be better to give some other reason to stop the bus if we suspect he's drunk and then call the authorities when everyone is safe. Thankfully the driver didn't do anything more reckless.”

Call for Strict Action and Safety Measures

This incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations in private bus operations. Citizens are demanding immediate cancellation of the Bharathi Bus permit, criminal charges against the driver and conductor, and rigorous monitoring to ensure passenger safety on highways and city routes.