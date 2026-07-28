Five members of a family died in a road accident on the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief and directed the administration to provide assistance. He also reviewed damage from flash floods in Chamba.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the death of five persons in a road accident at Lahar near Banikhet on Pathankot-Chamba National Highway on Tuesday morning. In the tragic accident, all five members of the same family travelling in a four-wheeler vehicle died. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members, the Chief Minister said that the state government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief. He directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved family members. He prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

CM Reviews Flash Flood Situation

The Chief Minister also took stock of the situation arising from a flash flood in Mohalla Sultanpur of Chamba, triggered by heavy rains today. The incident damaged two pucca houses, 26 residential houses, and one shop. He directed the district administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected families. CM Sukhu urged the people of the state to remain vigilant in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall over the coming days. He advised them not to venture near rivers, nallahs and seasonal khuds, as there is a risk to life due to the sudden rise in water levels.

Governor, Speaker Express Grief

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta has also expressed profound grief over the tragic road accident. In his condolence message, the Governor said he was deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. Praying for the departed souls, Gupta said, "May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give strength and courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss."

Additionally, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has also expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident. In his condolence message, Pathania said the accident was extremely sad and horrific, and cannot be described in words. Pathania urged the general public to avoid unnecessary travel during the monsoon season and to travel only when necessary. He said incidents of cloudbursts and landslides on roads are increasing every day, and therefore, it is the duty of every citizen to ensure their own safety. The Vidhan Sabha Speaker had also issued a video message just yesterday, urging people to remain cautious during the monsoon season. He also prayed to the Almighty to give strength to the relatives and family members of all those who died in the accident to bear this unbearable grief. (ANI)