    Karnataka: Man writes to Excise dept seeking permission to sell liquor in grocery shops, sparks controversy

    Chandrasekhar of Hosnayakarahatti village in Chitradurga district seeks permission from the Excise Department to sell liquor at his grocery store, citing frustration over illegal sales and alleged collusion with authorities. He emphasizes the lack of government action and his willingness to operate within regulations in his plea.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    A resident of Hosnayakarahatti village in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district, identified as Chandrasekhar, has stirred controversy by submitting a letter to the Excise Department, requesting permission to sell liquor at his grocery store.

    The Excise Department officials were taken aback when they received the letter, as obtaining a license to sell liquor in the state entails strict adherence to regulations, often accompanied by substantial financial investments. Liquor sales are primarily restricted to bars, restaurants, and select star hotels, with licenses being difficult to procure even with considerable monetary contributions.

    Chandrasekhar's plea comes amidst reports of illegal liquor sales in some grocery stores within the region. Concerned about the unlawful activities, Chandrasekhar had previously petitioned both the Excise Department and the Police Department to crack down on the illicit trade. However, allegations have arisen suggesting collusion between law enforcement officials and the illegal liquor vendors.

    Expressing his frustration with the authorities' inaction, Chandrasekhar decided to take matters into his own hands by venturing into the grocery business and seeking permission to sell liquor legally. He cited the lack of effective measures from the government in curbing illegal sales as his motivation for the unconventional request.

    In his letter addressed to the Excise Department and Gram Panchayat officials, Chandrasekhar emphasized his eagerness to incorporate liquor sales into his grocery store operations. 

