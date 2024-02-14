Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Government should give clarity on law that authorizes liquor ban for 48 hours: Karnataka High Court

    The Karnataka High Court has questioned the legality of a 48-hour liquor ban before elections, seeking clarification from the state government following a challenge by Bengaluru hoteliers against a District Collector's order. The directive mandated liquor outlet closures during specified hours surrounding the teachers' constituency election.

    Government should give clarity on law that authorizes liquor ban for 48 hours: Karnataka High Court vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has raised questions regarding the legal basis for enforcing a 48-hour liquor ban ahead of elections, directing the state government to provide clarification on the matter. This directive comes in response to a dispute filed by Bengaluru hoteliers against an order issued by the District Collector, which mandated the closure of liquor outlets during certain hours surrounding the teachers' constituency election.

    In a recent development, the Karnataka High Court has sought clarification from the state government regarding the legislation enabling the imposition of a 48-hour liquor ban preceding elections. This inquiry was prompted by a legal challenge mounted by Bengaluru hoteliers against a directive issued by the District Collector.

    Bengaluru: Liquor sales barred for three days from February 14 for Teacher's constituency by-election

    The order in question, issued on February 1, mandated the closure of wholesale and retail liquor outlets within the police commissionerate area of Bengaluru. These closures were slated to occur on February 14 from 5 pm to 12 midnight and on February 16 from 6 am to 12 midnight, coinciding with the polling day, as well as on February 20, the day of vote counting, in light of the by-elections for the Bengaluru teachers' constituency of the Vidhan Parishad.

    Karnataka High Court sets six weeks deadline for government to submit BBMP illegalities report

    Four individuals, including Virendra N. Kamath, representing the Bengaluru Hoteliers Association, contested this order before the High Court. Upon hearing the petition, Justice S.R. Krishnakumar expressed reservations about the validity of such a directive, deeming it inappropriate. The bench adjourned the hearing to February 14, urging the government to elucidate the legal basis for issuing such orders.

    During the proceedings, senior advocate M. Arun Shyam, representing the petitioners, argued that the by-election for the teachers' constituency was not akin to a general election, with only approximately 16 thousand eligible voters. He emphasized the adverse impact of a 48-hour liquor ban on traders and entrepreneurs, advocating instead for restrictions solely on polling day. The petitioners sought permission to resume retail, wholesale liquor sales, and hotel operations.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Karnataka Minister Gopalaiah receives death threats, FIR filed against ex-corporator Padmaraj vkp

    Former Karnataka Minister Gopalaiah receives death threats, FIR filed against ex-corporator Padmaraj

    Karnataka extends deadline for installing high-security number plates by 3 months vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka extends deadline for installing high-security number plates by 3 months

    Wildlife-Human conflicts in Karnataka has claimed 55 lives this year: Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

    Wildlife-Human conflicts in Karnataka has claimed 55 lives this year: Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Bengaluru: Yellow Line metro's driverless train arrives at Hebbagodi depot vkp

    Bengaluru: Yellow Line metro's driverless train arrives at Hebbagodi depot

    Karnataka High Court sets six weeks deadline for government to submit BBMP illegalities report vkp

    Karnataka High Court sets six weeks deadline for government to submit BBMP illegalities report

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa faces Mohun Bagan SG for vital three points at the Fatorda stadium osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa faces Mohun Bagan SG for vital three points at the Fatorda stadium

    Indian Navy embraces tradition: Kurta-Pyjama welcomed in naval messes to shed colonial vestiges snt

    Indian Navy embraces tradition: Kurta-Pyjama welcomed in naval messes to shed colonial vestiges

    Kerala: Under-construction house collapses in Kozhikode; two killed anr

    Kerala: Under-construction house collapses in Kozhikode; two killed

    Congress guarantees MSP to farmers, but rejected it when UPA ruled

    Congress guarantees MSP to farmers, but rejected it when UPA ruled

    Teaser of Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer 'Jai Ganesh' out; WATCH rkn

    Teaser of Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer 'Jai Ganesh' out; WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon