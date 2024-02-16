BREAKING: Karnataka Budget 2024: Government announces revised tax slab on liquor

The Karnataka government has announced a revision of tax slabs on beer and IML in the state. CM stated that to rationalise tax slabs and make them competitive with neighbouring states.



All the services rendered by the excise department will be digitised. Timelines will be fixed for various services, falling in which approval will be made automotive. In the year 2024-24, up to January 28,181 crore tax revenue has been collected from the Excise department.

Follow Us:



Download App:

