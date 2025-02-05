Karnataka: Man stabs wife to death in Anekal, suspecting affair with friend; Arrested

A man in Bengaluru, Mohan Raj, stabbed his wife, Sriganga, to death on the road, suspecting an affair with a friend. The couple had been estranged for months, and Raj ambushed her while she was dropping their child at school. He has been arrested.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a man brutally stabbed his wife to death on the road, suspecting her of having an affair with a friend. The tragic event unfolded on the morning of February 5 in Vinayaknagar, Hebbagodi, on the outskirts of Anekal Taluk.

The victim, 29-year-old Sriganga, had been married to 32-year-old Mohan Raj for seven years. The couple had a six-year-old son. According to police reports, the two had been facing marital issues for the past few years, with Mohan Raj growing increasingly suspicious of his wife’s fidelity. Over the past two to three years, the couple had frequent arguments over Mohan Raj’s suspicion that Sriganga was involved in an illicit relationship.

The couple had been living separately for the last eight months, but Mohan Raj still visited to see their child. It was during one of these visits that the couple had another heated argument. Early in the morning on February 5, Sriganga was riding her bike to drop their son off at school when she was attacked by her husband, who had been waiting for her.

Mohan Raj, seizing the opportunity, ambushed Sriganga on the road and stabbed her seven to eight times with a knife. The mother, severely injured, collapsed and was rushed to Narayana Health City Hospital by passersby. However, she succumbed to her injuries before receiving treatment.

Hebbagodi police arrived at the crime scene shortly after the incident and took Mohan Raj into custody. He has been charged with murder and is under investigation for his actions.

