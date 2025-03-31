user
user icon

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch portal having repository of social, economic, research data; check details

The portal will facilitate an understanding of macro, fiscal, demographic, and socio-economic trends; easily accessible data and user-friendly format and will also address the ongoing need for consolidated sectoral data in one place.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch portal having repository of social, economic, research data; check details AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 31, 2025, 3:25 PM IST

NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), has developed a portal which is a comprehensive repository of data on social, economic and fiscal parameters, research reports, papers, and expert commentary on State Finances for a period of about 30 years (1990-91 to 2022-23).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the "NITI NCAER States Economic Forum" portal on Tuesday here in the national capital.

The portal has four main components:
State Reports - summarising the macro and fiscal landscape of 28 Indian States, structured around indicators on demography, economic structure, socio-economic and fiscal indicators.
Data Repository - offering direct access to the complete database categorised across five verticals viz. Demography; Economic Structure; Fiscal; Health and Education.
State Fiscal and Economic Dashboard - showcasing graphical representations of key economic variables over time and provide quick access to raw data through a data appendix or additional information through summary tables.
Research and Commentary - draws on extensive research on State finances and critical aspects of fiscal policy and financial management at the State and national levels.

The portal will facilitate an understanding of macro, fiscal, demographic, and socio-economic trends; easily accessible data and user-friendly format and will also address the ongoing need for consolidated sectoral data in one place.

It will further help in benchmarking the data of each state against that of other States and the national figures. It will also provide a forum to policymakers, researchers, and others interested in alluding to the data for informed debates and discussions.

The portal will serve as a comprehensive research hub, offering a wealth of data and analytical tools for in-depth research studies. It will act as a central repository of information, providing access to an extensive database of social, economic, and fiscal indicators spanning the past 30 years.

By leveraging historical trends and real-time analytics, users will be able to track progress, identify emerging patterns, and formulate evidence-based policies for development.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Centre set to increase limit for auto settlement of PF withdrawal from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh ddr

EPFO makes PF withdrawals easier: Auto-claim limit raised to to Rs 5 lakh, UPI and ATM access coming soon

Indian stock markets closed for Eid, Asian markets struggle amid heavy selling AJR

Indian stock markets closed for Eid, Asian markets struggle amid heavy selling

BSE shareholders to get free shares as board approves 2:1 bonus share issue

BSE announces 2:1 bonus share issue, its second since listing in 2017

Apple Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots AJR

Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2025: Indian students secure coveted spots

RBI likely to continue rate cuts amid growth concerns, falling inflation: Report AJR

RBI likely to continue rate cuts amid growth concerns, falling inflation: Report

Recent Stories

Honda SP 160 losing ground to Pulsar and apache here is why gcw

Honda SP 160 losing ground to Pulsar and Apache – Here’s why!

Caught on cam: Hafiz Saeed's kin & LeT financer, Qari Abdul Rehman, shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi (WATCH) shk

Caught on cam: Hafiz Saeed's kin & LeT financer, Qari Abdul Rehman, shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi (WATCH)

Hanuman Blessings Tuesday Rituals Remedies for Success and Prosperity

8 Tuesday Remedies: Hanuman's Blessings for Success & Wealth

GREAT NEWS! Toll charges to reduce on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway - Check new prices gcw

GREAT NEWS! Toll charges to reduce on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway - Check new prices

How many glasses of water should one drink in the morning? Read on ATG

How many glasses of water should one drink in the morning? Read on

Recent Videos

Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Devotees at Jaipur Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Devotees at Jaipur Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Arijit Singh’s Top 10 Heartbreak Songs That Hit Deep

Arijit Singh’s Top 10 Heartbreak Songs That Hit Deep

Video Icon
Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Devotees at Jaipur Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Devotees at Jaipur Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Underperforms! Falls Short of Jawan & L2: Empuraan

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Underperforms! Falls Short of Jawan & L2: Empuraan

Video Icon
'Saddened Due to Atrocities Against Muslims': Mehbooba Mufti on Eid-ul-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

'Saddened Due to Atrocities Against Muslims': Mehbooba Mufti on Eid-ul-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon