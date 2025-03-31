user
'Dictatorship or emergency?': Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP after cops stop him from Eid celebrations (WATCH)

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of "dictatorship" after police stopped him from attending Eid celebrations. He also opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill and criticized BJP policies, claiming they have failed to benefit the public.

"Dictatorship or emergency?": Akhilesh Yadav questions police stopping his convoy ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
ANI |Published: Mar 31, 2025, 3:38 PM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police, accusing them of stopping him from attending Eid celebrations and calling the move an act of “dictatorship” and “emergency.”

"What should I understand from this? Should I understand it as dictatorship or emergency?" Akhilesh Yadav asked while speaking to ANI.

Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "not running" the country according to the constitution. He said that his convoy was stopped and only one vehicle was allowed to go ahead.

Speaking to ANI, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that his convoy was deliberately halted, with only one vehicle allowed to proceed. “When I was coming here today, the police deliberately stopped me. After half an hour of discussion, I was finally allowed to go ahead. No officer had an answer when I asked why. Is such pressure being created to prevent us from attending celebrations? BJP is not running this country as per the constitution,” he said.

Despite the incident, Yadav extended his Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, emphasizing that Uttar Pradesh has always been a place where people of all religions and communities have coexisted harmoniously. He also acknowledged the beginning of Navratri, highlighting India’s diverse cultural fabric.

On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Yadav reaffirmed SP’s opposition, stating that most political parties in the country are against it. “We will oppose this bill in Parliament. The BJP’s major decisions have failed to benefit the public. They ended reservations for Anglo-Indians and imposed GST, which has only increased corruption,” he added.

Criticizing other BJP policies, Yadav pointed out restrictions on land purchases in neighboring Uttarakhand, calling it an example of laws that adversely impact the public.

