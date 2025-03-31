user
Stonehenge to The Great Pyramid: 4 ancient landmarks that are still standing tall today

Ancient landmarks that have endured the passage of time and silently observed human history are scattered across the globe. These remarkable structures provide valuable insight into the ingenuity, culture, and resilience of past civilizations

Amrita Ghosh
Mar 31, 2025

Ranging from grand stone formations to intricately carved rock temples, these historic sites serve as enduring evidence of once-thriving societies. This article explores some of the oldest landmarks in the world that continue to inspire curiosity and admiration.

Göbekli Tepe, Turkey

In the early 1960s, an archaeological survey in southeast Turkey led to the discovery of Göbekli Tepe. It is believed that a nomadic hunter-gatherer tribe from the Anatolian region used the site for religious and shelter purposes. Excavation efforts are ongoing, and a significant portion of this prehistoric site remains unearthed. Spanning twenty acres, Göbekli Tepe contains numerous examples of mud-brick homes and water cisterns, making it one of the earliest known instances of permanent village life.


Stonehenge, England

Stonehenge remains one of the most iconic historical sites in the world. The massive standing stones on England’s Salisbury Plain continue to be shrouded in mystery. For centuries, scholars and historians have debated whether Stonehenge served solely as a burial site or if it held additional, yet undiscovered, purposes. Questions persist regarding the origins of the stones, how they were transported, and whether the site once featured wooden structures during the Neolithic period.

The Great Cairn of Barnenez, France

The term "cairn," which has Gaelic origins, refers to a human-made pile of stones. These structures, found worldwide in various forms, are most commonly seen in Europe, where they have historically been used as route markers and burial mounds. The Great Cairn of Barnenez, a chambered cairn, is regarded as one of the oldest and largest of its kind. Located near Finistère in France’s Brittany region, the structure stands eight meters tall, extends 72 meters in length, and reaches a width of 25 meters at its broadest point.

The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

The sheer size and grandeur of the Great Pyramid of Giza cannot be fully captured in photographs. The largest of the pyramids, the Pyramid of Khufu—also known as the Pyramid of Cheops—was constructed around 4,500 years ago and currently stands at 138.8 meters tall. For over 3,800 years, it remained the tallest man-made structure on Earth until the construction of the Lincoln Cathedral.

