Thief builds Rs 3 cr mansion for girlfriend, arrested in Bengaluru after years of burglary spree

Bengaluru Police arrest notorious thief Panchakshari Swamy, who amassed crores through burglaries, built a Rs 3 crore house for his girlfriend, and had ties to a film actress.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

Bengaluru: Madivala Police have arrested a notorious thief, Panchakshari Swamy, who amassed a fortune of crores through burglaries and built a lavish Rs 3 crore house for his girlfriend. The 37-year-old, who hails from Solapur in Maharashtra, had a history of womanizing and was connected to a famous film actress.

Swamy's life of crime began in 2003, when he was just a minor. By 2009, he became a professional thief, accumulating wealth through a series of burglaries. His romantic involvement with the actress in 2014-15 led him to splurge crores on her, including a Rs 3 crore house in Kolkata and a Rs 22 lakh aquarium.

Swamy's past is marked by multiple arrests and prison sentences. In 2016, he was arrested by Gujarat Police and served a six-year sentence. After his release, he resumed his life of crime, only to be arrested again by Maharashtra Police. In 2024, he shifted his base to Bengaluru, where he continued to commit burglaries and thefts.

The Bengaluru Police cracked the case on January 9, when Swamy burgled a house in the Madivala locality. Following an investigation, he was arrested near the Madivala market area. After thorough interrogation, he confessed to committing crimes in Bengaluru with an associate.

The police have found an iron rod and a fire gun used by Swamy to melt stolen gold and convert it into gold biscuits. They also confiscated 181 grams of gold biscuits, and 333 grams of silver articles. Further investigation revealed that Swamy stored stolen gold and silver biscuits at his residence in Solapur.

The police team that cracked the case included Madivala ACP Laxminarayana K.C., DCP (Northeast) Sarah Fathima and Inspector Mohammad M.A. of Madivala police station.

