IPL 2025: MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah on road to make a comeback; Begins bowling at NCA (WATCH)

Team India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah was spotted bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 30. Bumrah has begun his journey to make a comeback after being out of action since January.

Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury during the first innings of the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January. He did not bowl in the second innings, which proved costly for Team India as they failed to defend the title for the first time in 10 years after losing the five-match Test series 1-3 to hosts Australia. Though there was no confirmation on his participation in the Champions Trophy, Bumrah was initially included in the squad. However, he was later ruled out as he was deemed unfit to play.

After being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025, Jasprit Bumrah underwent rehabilitation and recovery in order to regain his fitness ahead of the IPL. Bumrah has yet to join the Mumbai Indians squad in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the 31-year-old has been training hard in order to make a comeback and recently, he was spotted bowling in the NCA nets. In a video that went viral on social media, Bumrah can be seen bowling at full intensity and pace in the nets.

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowling in the NCA nets

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence was felt for Mumbai Indians as they suffered two successive defeats and are yet to open their account. Mumbai Indians lost their opening match to Chennai Super Kings by four wickets at Chepauk. The side was led by Suryakumar Yadav as regular captain Hardik Pandya was serving a match ban from IPL 2024 due to excessive slow over-rate offences.

Despite Hardik Pandya returning to lead Mumbai Indians, the team’s fortunes did not change as they lost to hosts Gujarat Titans by 36 runs. In the absence of Bumrah, Trent Boult is leading their bowling attack, with Deepak Chahar providing support in the pace department.

Mumbai Indians eye comeback against Kolkata Knight Riders

After two consecutive defeats in the away games, Mumbai Indians will play their first home match of the ongoing IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The last two sides met at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya lost by 28 runs in front of their home crowd.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have met 34 times in the history of IPL, with MI emerging victorious on 23 occasions, while KKR won 11 matches, In the last IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the five-time IPL champions at home and away matches.

In the IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians had a disappointing outing as they finished at the bottom of the points table and they were the first to be knocked out of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians will look to comeback stronger against Kolkata Knight Riders as they aim for the first win of the IPL 2025.

