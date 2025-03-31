Sikandar to Sultan: Salman Khan’s Eid releases day 1 box office

Entertainment
The movie Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. This film has earned 26 crore rupees on its first day of release.
The film 'Bharat', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, earned 42.30 crore rupees on its first day of release.
In the film 'Race 3', directed by Remo D'Souza, Salman Khan was seen in the role of Sikandar. The film earned Rs 38.15 crore on its first day.
Salman Khan's film 'Sultan' earned 36.54 crore rupees.
In the film 'Ek Tha Tiger', directed by Kabir Khan, Salman Khan was seen in the lead role. The film earned 32.93 crore rupees.
In the film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', directed by Kabir Khan, Salman Khan played the character of Pawan. This film earned 27.25 crore rupees.
