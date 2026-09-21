After losing his mother to cancer, Shrikant Pandey quit his job to spend more time with his 80-year-old father. He recently shared a viral Instagram video of his dad experiencing his first-ever flight. The heartwarming clip captured the father's joy and sparked emotional reactions across social media.

A father and son's bond grows even stronger when they remember things they did together for the rest of their lives. Shrikant Pandey, an Instagram user, shared a sweet moment from a trip he took with his 80-year-old father. He quit his job after his mother died of cancer because it taught him that life is too short to put off spending time with the people we love. He is now taking trips with his dad to see the places he has always wanted to see.

Shrikant posted a video on Instagram of his 80-year-old father getting on a flight for the very first time. He also caught the look on his dad's face when he saw the plane.

His father can be seen in the video taking in the view outside while enjoying the ride from a window seat.

Watch Viral Video

In a another video, he recorded his father's initial response upon witnessing an airliner. He posted the video along with the caption, "A dream which took 80 years to be true."

How Did Social Media React?

Social media users loved the bond between father and son.

One user commented, “Even I have the same dream to take my parents on a flight.” Another user noted, "It is rare to find or nurture a son like him."

"Such a sweet bond," added a third user. A fourth user noted, "My first impression was that the crew greeted Uncle respectfully, and he returned the gesture with equal warmth and respect."