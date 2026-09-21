A viral CCTV video from Bhitarwar, Gwalior, shows two young female students being harassed and assaulted by two men on a motorcycle in broad daylight. Although no formal complaint has been filed, local police are actively using the footage to identify and track down the perpetrators.

A CCTV camera in Bhitarwar, Madhya Pradesh, caught two guys on motorcycles allegedly harassing and assaulting two young girls during the day. The abuse case in Gwalior happened on Kamla School Road, as the two female students were coming back from coaching lessons. The men allegedly stopped the girls and assaulted them after they objected to the alleged harassment. With no complaint filed so far, Gwalior police are using the CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

The alleged abuse of two Bhitarwar students happened on Monday around noon, as they were on their way home from coaching lessons in the Gwalior district. According to the information available, two men riding a Splendor motorcycle approached the students and allegedly stopped them on Kamla School Road. The men allegedly began harassing the girls. When the students objected, the two men allegedly assaulted them.

The altercation on the road was caught on camera during the Bhitarwar incident. The motorcycles allegedly followed the girls and repeated the incident when they went ahead. Both males rode off on their motorcycles after the alleged attack.

After the video appeared and went viral on social media, bringing attention to the alleged harassment of the students in Bhitarwar, the Gwalior CCTV assault case came to light.

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Police started investigating the alleged student harassment and assault after the Bhitarwar CCTV footage went viral. In order to identify the two accused and track their locations, officers are reviewing the video.

In order to get in touch with the two students, get their statements, and comprehend the facts behind the Gwalior student attack incident, police are also attempting to identify them.

According to SDOP Gagan Hanmat, police have the CCTV evidence of the alleged attack on the students. Based on the video, he said Bhitarwar police were attempting to identify and track down the offenders. Additionally, he stated that no family member or student had yet to file a formal complaint with the police.

Bhitarwar Nagar Parishad vice-president Mannu Yadav expressed concern over the Gwalior student harassment case. He alleged that activities involving anti-social elements have increased in Bhitarwar and said incidents involving female students were a matter of concern. Yadav urged the police to take strict action against those involved and warned of a protest if action was not taken.