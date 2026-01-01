A 28-year-old man was murdered in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on New Year’s Day after being allegedly ambushed on a road in Virajpet taluk. Police suspect the attack was linked to an illicit relationship and are searching for the accused.

A shocking and heartbreaking incident on New Year’s Day has sent shockwaves across Kodagu district in Karnataka, where a young man lost his life following a brutal assault allegedly linked to a personal dispute. The victim, Nawaz (28), a resident of Harishchandrapura village in Virajpet taluk, succumbed to his injuries after being attacked by a group of miscreants late on New Year’s night.

Assault On New Year’s Night

The deceased, Nawaz, worked as a driver for a private company and also drove an auto-rickshaw during his spare time. Police suspect that on New Year’s night, three miscreants lured Nawaz to the Hathur–Kunda Road, where he was allegedly attacked in a premeditated assault.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused intercepted Nawaz while he was travelling in a car to meet a woman. When the miscreants attempted to stop the vehicle, Nawaz reportedly lost control of the car, causing it to overturn.

Illicit Affair Angle Suspected

Police sources said the assault was allegedly motivated by an illicit relationship. After the vehicle overturned, Nawaz reportedly managed to get out of the car and attempted to flee. However, the accused allegedly chased him and assaulted him again.

Severe injury marks were found on Nawaz’s back, and he suffered heavy bleeding as a result of the attack.

Dies On The Way To Hospital

Nawaz, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. His body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Gonikoppal Community Health Centre for post-mortem examination.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, the Gonikoppal police visited the scene and conducted a detailed inspection. A team of fingerprint experts and a dog squad were pressed into service to collect evidence. Police conducted a spot mahazar and registered a case in connection with the incident.

The murder has caused widespread concern and tension in parts of Kodagu district. Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, and further investigation is in progress.