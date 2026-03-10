Ramanagara City Council has installed a cloth bag vending machine at the APMC market to promote a plastic-free city. People can get a reusable bag for ₹10, with plans to install more machines in busy areas.

Ramanagara: The Ramanagara City Council, which is working hard to make the city plastic-free, has now launched a new experiment by installing cloth bag vending machines. These 'Any Time Cloth Bag Vending Machines' are being set up in busy commercial and public areas. It works just like a cash ATM—you can get a cloth bag from it. All you have to do is insert a ₹10 coin, and one cloth bag will be dispensed.

Trial Run at APMC Market

As a pilot project, the first machine has been installed in the Ramanagara APMC market premises. City Council President K. Sheshadri inaugurated it on Monday. If this trial is successful, the City Council is planning to install 10 to 12 more such machines in the city's busiest commercial spots.

Both the central and state governments are taking strict measures to build a plastic-free society and prevent environmental pollution. Local bodies have been conducting raids on shops, but the use of plastic has not been fully controlled.

As an alternative, Ramanagara City Council President K. Sheshadri and other officials have taken a significant step to encourage a mindset of using cloth bags. For this, they are installing the 'Cloth Bag Vending Machine' (ATM model) as an innovative experiment.

How does it work?

This 'Cloth Bag Vending Machine' is manufactured by Hubballi's Sri Industries, and each machine costs ₹1.90 lakh. The same company has installed these machines in several other places, including the Devanahalli Town Municipal Council in Bengaluru Rural district, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi Municipal Corporation, Karwar City Council, and Savanur Town Municipal Council in Haveri district.

The machine also has a UPI payment system. You get one cloth bag for ₹10. You can insert five 2-rupee coins, two 5-rupee coins, or one 10-rupee coin to get one eco-friendly, reusable cloth bag.

The machine can be loaded with 100 bags at a time. Each bag is strong enough to carry up to 10 kg of fruits, vegetables, and groceries. The City Council is also thinking of involving women's self-help groups to maintain the vending machines and produce the cloth bags.

Statement from K. Sheshadri, President, City Council, Ramanagara

"We are determined to make Ramanagara clean and plastic-free. The government has banned plastic, but people's habits are not changing. That's why the City Council is introducing this vending machine as an alternative. We will install them wherever needed. Traders must also create awareness among customers to use cloth bags. We will not only fine those who use plastic but also not allow them to conduct business."

Statement from Jayanna, Commissioner, City Council, Ramanagara

"Plastic use is harmful to all living beings. As an alternative, people should use eco-friendly and reusable cloth bags. This 'Cloth Bag Vending Machine' has been installed to make the city plastic-free. People should make good use of it and join hands to create a plastic-free environment."

Subrahmanya, AEE, Environment Department, City Council, Ramanagara

“We are conducting raids against the sale of plastic in the city and imposing fines. Besides creating awareness about the harmful effects of plastic, we have also distributed 8,000 cloth bags to women. It's not just about fines and cases; we are now making cloth bags available to people at a low price.”

