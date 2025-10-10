Karnataka police have arrested the accused in the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl who had come to Mysuru to sell balloons during Dasara. The accused fled after the crime but was caught using CCTV evidence. Public outrage continues.

Mysuru: The cultural city of Mysuru has been rocked by yet another violent incident as two murders were reported within three days at the same location. Adding to the horror, the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl, Radhika, has sparked widespread public outrage. The incident took place near Dodda Kere Maidan, in front of the palace, during the ongoing Dasara celebrations, a time when the city is bustling with tourists and cultural activities. Residents and visitors alike have been left horrified by the brutality of this crime, raising questions about public safety and law enforcement vigilance during the festivities.

Victim Identified as Radhika from Nomadic Tribe

The deceased girl, Radhika (9), belonged to a nomadic tribe from Gulbarga. She had come to Mysuru with her family, father Desi and mother Ambika, for business during Dasara. Over the past 20 days, more than 70 members of the nomadic community had set up tents near Dodda Kere Maidan, selling balloons, whistles, and plastic items to make a living.

On the night of October 7, the family returned home around midnight, had dinner, and went to sleep. When they woke up at approximately 4 am to adjust their hut due to rain, Radhika was missing. The family immediately filed a complaint at the Nazarbad police station, and her body was soon discovered in a pit a short distance from the tent.

Grim Scene Sparks Public Outrage

The condition in which Radhika’s body was found shocked the nomadic community. Her lower clothing was missing, and there were signs of severe trauma, including bludgeoning to the head with a stone. Initial investigations indicate that this is a case of rape and murder. Police launched a prompt investigation, reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding area, and identified the accused as 31-year-old Karthik, a resident of Siddalingapura in Mysuru taluk.

Accused Has Criminal Background

Authorities revealed that Karthik, an alcoholic, had previously been convicted in an attempted rape case in Mandya, for which he served a two-year jail term and was released just four months ago. Following the murder, Karthik fled to Kollegala via a private bus stand in Mysuru. Using CCTV evidence, police conducted an operation and arrested him in Kollegala. He has been brought back to Mysuru for further investigation.