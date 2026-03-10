Police in Karnataka's Bengaluru have stepped up their investigation into the alleged illegal activities linked to parties held at a villa in Jakkur. The case has taken a serious turn after investigators uncovered disturbing details about how a group allegedly targeted young women.

According to police, the group is suspected of inviting college girls to private parties where drugs were secretly mixed into their drinks or food. The case came to light after one of the victims filed a complaint at the Amruthahalli police station.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and more details may emerge.

