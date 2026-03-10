- Home
Police in Bengaluru are investigating the Jakkur villa party case where a gang allegedly targeted college girls through social media. Investigators say the accused mixed ecstasy pills into drinks, assaulted victims and filmed videos for blackmail.
Bengaluru villa party case: Police uncover disturbing details
Police in Karnataka's Bengaluru have stepped up their investigation into the alleged illegal activities linked to parties held at a villa in Jakkur. The case has taken a serious turn after investigators uncovered disturbing details about how a group allegedly targeted young women.
According to police, the group is suspected of inviting college girls to private parties where drugs were secretly mixed into their drinks or food. The case came to light after one of the victims filed a complaint at the Amruthahalli police station.
Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and more details may emerge.
Gang allegedly targeted college students
Investigators say the group carefully planned which young women to invite to their parties. Most of the targets were college students living in Bengaluru.
Police believe the accused first approached women through social media. After starting friendly conversations online, they slowly gained the women's trust.
The group would then invite them to attend private 'after-parties' held at a villa in Jakkur or at luxury hotels in the city.
Officers say the accused deliberately selected young women under the age of 25.
Drugs allegedly mixed into food and drinks
Police investigation revealed that ecstasy pills were allegedly brought from Goa for these parties. According to officials, the drugs were secretly mixed into food or drinks given to the women during the gatherings.
Once the victims became semi-conscious, the gang allegedly assaulted them.
Police also suspect that the accused filmed private videos during these incidents. Investigators believe the videos were later used to threaten or blackmail the victims.
These allegations are being carefully examined as part of the ongoing probe.
Key accused and network
Police say Nikhil is believed to be the main organiser behind the parties. He is suspected of arranging the locations and planning the gatherings.
Another accused, Dixon, is believed to have played a key role in bringing women into the group's network. According to investigators, he used social media platforms to befriend young women.
After gaining their trust, he would ask them to introduce him to their friends. This helped the group expand its network and invite more people to the parties.
Police are now examining digital communication and social media accounts linked to the suspects.
'Sugar Daddy' parties under police scrutiny
Investigators have also found that some older men reportedly attended the parties.
According to police, men above the age of 45 were referred to as “Sugar Daddies,” while the young women were described as “Sugar Babies.”
Authorities suspect that some of these individuals may have been regular participants in the gatherings.
Police are now trying to identify everyone who attended these events.
Police probe spreads to Goa and city hotels
As part of the investigation, Karnataka police have travelled to Goa to gather more information about the alleged supply of ecstasy pills.
Meanwhile, officers in Bengaluru have inspected several locations where similar parties were believed to have taken place.
Police have conducted spot inspections at the Jakkur villa and at several luxury hotels in the city.
Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage from these places to identify people who attended the parties.
Possible involvement of influential people
Police sources say there is a possibility that some government officials, businessmen, and other influential individuals may have attended these gatherings.
However, authorities have not released any names so far.
Officials said the investigation is still in its early stages and more evidence needs to be collected before drawing conclusions.
Police have urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward.
