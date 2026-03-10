Police in Belagavi have arrested a woman accused of trapping wealthy men through social media and stealing their valuables. The arrest was made by the Tilakwadi police after a businessman filed a complaint about the alleged fraud.

The accused has been identified as Deepa Avatagi (33), a resident of Mahalingapur in Bagalkot district. Police said she worked as a fashion designer and allegedly used social media platforms to identify and contact wealthy men.

Officials said the investigation is still continuing, and police are searching for her accomplice who is currently absconding.