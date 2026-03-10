- Home
Human Calculator: Kottur's 'Computer Man' Is a Math Genius; Secret to His Viral Tricks Revealed [WATCH]
Maggi Ajjayya, Kottur’s “Computer Man,” amazes social media with lightning-fast mental math. Despite only studying till 8th grade and surviving by begging, his calculation tricks have gone viral.
Kottur's Maggi Ajjayya
Another video of Kottur's 'Computer Man', Kotrayya, is going viral. A content creator revealed how Maggi Ajjayya plays with numbers. Ajjayya himself explained his calculation method without any hesitation.
The Ajja who studied till 8th grade
Ajjayya is from Gangammanahalli in Kottur taluk, Vijayanagara district, and survives by begging. Though he only studied till the 8th grade, he does calculations that would stump even math students. People often give him money, impressed by his talent. Many on social media feel that such a talent shouldn't have to beg.
The secret to Maggi Ajjayya's calculations
The 'halekotturu' Instagram account shared Kotrayya Ajjayya's video. His previous video got more than 21 lakh views. In the second video, content creator Vijay Kumar has explained in his post exactly how Maggi Ajjayya does his calculations.
The post looks like this
The post finally revealed his trick. It explains with an example: To calculate 125x123, first multiply 125 by 12 to get 1500. Add a 0 to make it 15000. Then, add 125 three times to 15000, which gives the final result of 15375. The post adds that he is fast because he has mastered this method. Now around 70 years old, he sometimes makes mistakes due to his age.
Comments on the video
Ajjayya's second video is also going viral. Netizens who watched it are leaving hundreds of comments. They are calling him a 'true son of Goddess Saraswati' and saying, 'He would have reached a high position with the right opportunity.' Others commented, 'This Ajja is a super human calculator,' and ‘Ajja, I will meet you when I come to Kottur.’
