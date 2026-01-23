In Dandeli, Karnataka, a man was arrested for illegally transporting wild animal meat on a bike. Forest department officials seized the meat and vehicle, and a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

An incident of illegal wildlife activity has come to light in Dandeli, Karnataka, a well-known wildlife hub in Uttara Kannada district, where a man was caught transporting meat from a hunted wild animal on a two-wheeler. Acting on suspicion, forest department officials swiftly intercepted the accused, seized the meat, and placed him under arrest.

Accused Caught By Forest Officials On Barchi Road

Forest department personnel stopped and inspected a man who was moving suspiciously on a two-wheeler along Barchi Road in Dandeli city. During the inspection, officials found that he was illegally transporting wild animal meat in a bag. The officials immediately detained the individual and seized the meat at the spot.

Dandeli Native Arrested; Two-Wheeler Seized

The arrested accused has been identified as Raju Manju Potadar, a resident of Kerawada village in Dandeli. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was allegedly planning to sell or transport the wild animal meat to different locations within the city using his two-wheeler. The vehicle used for transportation was also seized by the forest department.

Case Registered Under Wildlife Protection Act

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Following due legal procedure, forest officials produced the accused before a judicial authority. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused is part of a larger network involved in illegal hunting and wildlife meat trade.

Forest Department Team Behind The Operation

The successful operation was led by Deputy Range Forest Officer Sandeep Naik. The team comprised forest staff members Lokesh, Basappa Nyamagouda and Jyoti Nandikoda, along with other department personnel, whose coordinated efforts led to the arrest and seizure.