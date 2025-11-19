Karnataka announces recruitment of 15 wildlife veterinarians after 31 blackbucks died at Belagavi Zoo. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre says new cadre will strengthen veterinary care in zoos and elephant camps.

In a bid to address the pressing shortage of wildlife veterinarians across zoos and elephant camps in Karnataka, the state government has announced the creation of a separate cadre to recruit 15 specialised wildlife doctors. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre made the announcement during a video conference with the heads of nine zoos, following the tragic and unnatural deaths of 31 blackbucks at the Belagavi Mini Zoo. The move comes as part of the broader efforts to strengthen veterinary care, improve animal health monitoring, and prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. The Chief Minister has been briefed on the urgent need for wildlife doctors, and in-principle approval has already been granted for the recruitment.

Separate Cadre To Recruit Wildlife Doctors

Minister Khandre stated that a dedicated cadre will be established specifically for the recruitment of 15 wildlife veterinarians to serve in zoos and elephant camps. This initiative aims to ensure prompt and specialised medical attention for captive and semi-captive wildlife, addressing a critical gap in veterinary services. Zoo Authority Chairman Hadya Rangaswamy and Chief Wildlife Warden PC Ray were present at the meeting.

Blackbuck Deaths Linked To Bacterial Infection

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the 31 blackbucks at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo in Belagavi were found to have succumbed to a bacterial infection.

“This is a very unfortunate incident,” Minister Khandre said. He emphasised that all precautionary measures are being implemented to prevent the disease from spreading to other zoos in the state.

Measures Taken To Control Spread And Treat Animals

Officials and veterinarians have been actively treating the remaining animals at the Belagavi zoo. Experts from Bannerghatta National Park have been deployed on-site and are stationed at the location to provide round-the-clock assistance.

“I am in constant touch with the experts regarding this issue,” Khandre said.

The Minister further added, “We have directed that all necessary treatments be provided and all measures be taken for the protection of the blackbucks. This situation resembles an epidemic, and such outbreaks can occur from time to time. Greater awareness and vigilance are required, and the department is taking this matter very seriously.”

Investigation And Future Precautions

A high-level investigation has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths. The government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding wildlife health and ensuring that zoos and elephant camps have sufficient veterinary support to handle emergencies effectively.