A heartfelt post by author Bhaavna Arora praising the efficiency of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has gone viral.

A heartfelt post by author Bhaavna Arora praising the efficiency of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has gone viral, with social media users applauding the force for its swift and professional response after she misplaced her mobile phone.

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Arora revealed that panic set in the moment she realised her phone was missing at the airport. She approached CISF personnel stationed at the airport for help.

“I lost my phone at the Bengaluru airport and panicked. All that I had to do was approach the @CISFHQrs on duty. OMG! These people are so efficient. Within 15 minutes I had my phone back in my pocket,” she wrote while thanking the CISF staff for their prompt assistance.

Arora added, “This tweet is for all the people who lose their things at the airport. Don’t panic. Just go to a CISF staff on duty and they’ll do the needful.”

The Airport Sector CISF account later responded to her viral post, expressing gratitude for her appreciation. “We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgement motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity,” the reply read.

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The post has gone viral, with several users sharing similar experiences of receiving quick assistance from CISF personnel at airports across the country.