In Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, former village head Mustaqa Gulshan, who had two wives and 18 children, was allegedly murdered by his lover Suman and her associates. Police said he was blackmailing her, which led to the attack. He was killed with an iron rod, and his body was dumped near a canal in a sack. The main accused has been arrested.

A shocking murder case has come to light from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, where a former village head was allegedly killed by his lover with the help of her associates. The victim, Mustaqa Gulshan, also known as Munna, was found dead after being attacked with an iron rod. His body was later stuffed into a sack and dumped near a canal.

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Victim had two wives and 18 children

Munna, around 50 years old, had a large family. He was married twice and had a total of 18 children. His first wife, Kismatul Nisha, had nine children, including six sons. About 10 years later, he married his second wife, Ambiya Bano, who also had nine children, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

Both wives lived with him in the same house. Despite having a big family, Munna was reportedly in a relationship with another woman named Suman.

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Relationship led to tension

Police said Munna’s relationship with Suman became the main reason for his death. Reports suggest that he was allegedly blackmailing her and forcing her to meet him. This caused tension between them.

On March 18, Suman had come to her parental home. Munna went there to meet her. During the meeting, an argument broke out.

Attack and body disposal

According to police, Suman, along with her associates, attacked Munna with an iron rod during the argument. He died on the spot. To hide the crime, the accused packed his body in a sack and threw it near a canal.

The body was later recovered from the canal side, which helped police confirm the murder.

Police investigation and arrest

When Munna did not return home, his family informed the police. Officers started an investigation and checked his call records. This led them to Suman. On March 21, police reached her and questioned her. During strict interrogation, she confessed to the crime. Based on her information, police recovered the body on Sunday.

Police have arrested the main accused Suman and registered a murder case. They are now searching for her other associates who were involved in the crime.

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