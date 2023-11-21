Karnataka: Kollegala residents outraged as contaminated water threatens river Cauvery; see details

Water scarcity in Karnataka intensified due to polluted river water from Kollegala Municipal Corporation's inadequate treatment of sewage, contaminating the Cauvery River. Criticized for negligence, the pollution poses health risks, impacting agriculture and causing conflicts. Urgent appeals emphasize the need for swift action to safeguard the vital water source.

The recent scarcity of drinking water in the state due to monsoon rains has led to desperation among the people, amplifying their struggle for access to clean drinking water. The contamination of river water, exacerbated by the addition of polluted water to its streams, has sparked widespread concern and criticism within the community.

Cauvery, revered as the lifeblood of Karnataka, is facing severe pollution issues traced back to the Kollegala Municipal Corporation's actions. The town's drainage system, responsible for handling sewage water, channels it to a treatment plant outside the municipality. However, concerns have arisen regarding the inadequate purification of this water, resulting in its release into the Kuppam canal.



Previously, this water was solely directed towards farmlands, but farmers' protests erupted when they discovered that the water, foul-smelling and unsuitable for crops, was detrimental to their agricultural endeavours. Consequently, the untreated sewage found its way into the Kaveri river bed through the nearby Kuppam canal, specifically flowing through Dasanapur and Harale village.

The authorities entrusted with safeguarding the purity of the Kaveri river water, a vital source for millions of residents across several districts including Mandya, Ramnagar, and Bangalore, have been heavily criticized for their negligence. The pollution not only poses health risks, increasing the potential for diseases among the populace but also inflicts suffering on aquatic animals and livestock.

The gravity of the situation has been underscored by the ongoing water scarcity in the state, leading to conflicts with neighbouring Tamil Nadu over access to drinking water. Despite these concerns and the critical dependence of villages near the Kaveri on its water for various needs, municipal officials seem oblivious to the severity of their actions, displaying insensitivity by allowing polluted water to flow into the Cauvery River.



Local residents have reported illnesses attributed to the contaminated water, although the pollutants are not visually discernible. There is a pressing fear that if the water flow ceases, the accumulated sewage will remain stagnant, further exacerbating health hazards and harming local ecosystems.

The collective plea from concerned citizens stresses the need for immediate action to halt the pollution of the revered Cauvery River. Urgent appeals have been directed towards authorities, urging them to take decisive measures to curb the pollution and preserve the sanctity of this lifeline for numerous districts and villages.