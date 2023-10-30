Cauvery row: CWRC orders release of 2600 cusecs to Tamil Nadu amid Karnataka drought concerns

The CWRC orders Karnataka to release 2600 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from November 1 due to severe drought conditions. This follows a recent allocation of 3000 cusecs by the CWMA. Karnataka's water crisis is central to the longstanding Cauvery dispute, with protests against water release orders. Tamil Nadu's north-westerly winds compound the problem.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has ordered Karnataka to release 2600 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days starting from November 1. This decision is in response to the severe drought conditions faced by Karnataka. It follows a recent allocation of 3000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on October 16, aimed at addressing water needs and drought-related concerns.



Karnataka had argued before the CWMA, stating the Nil flows into four reservoirs, the state will not be able to release any water from its reservoirs. Tamil Nadu had demanded that Karnataka has to release 13,000 cusecs for the next 15 days.

The severe drought conditions in Karnataka have left farmers and the public grappling with dire water shortages, adding to their woes. Officials from Karnataka actively participated in a meeting held by the CWRC on Monday in New Delhi. The discussions revolved around the distribution of Cauvery River water, a contentious issue for the riparian states.

The ongoing water crisis in Karnataka has been a point of contention in the long-standing Cauvery water dispute between the two states. Karnataka had previously conducted state-wide protests against the decisions of the CWMA and CWRC which reiterated water release orders to Tamil Nadu. The CWRC's order comes at a challenging time for Karnataka, as the state grapples with a severe drought that has dire consequences for agriculture and the general public.



Additionally, Tamil Nadu is currently experiencing north-westerly winds, which are common during this period. Karnataka's severe drought conditions are a result of limited rainfall in the state. Despite Karnataka's arguments about water scarcity, the CWRC has now mandated the release of 2600 cusecs of water per day for the next 15 days, raising concerns about an even greater water shortfall.