Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka issues guidelines amidst outbreak of Nipah virus, advises against travel to Kerala

    Karnataka has heightened surveillance in bordering districts due to the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The government advises against unnecessary travel to affected areas and has implemented fever surveillance checkpoints at entry points. Various measures, including public education, medical supply readiness, and sample testing, aim to prevent the virus from spreading further.
     

    Karnataka issues guidelines amidst outbreak of Nipah virus, advises against travel to Kerala vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    In response to the ongoing Nipah virus scare in Kerala, Karnataka has heightened its surveillance measures in bordering districts to prevent the virus from spreading further. The Karnataka government issued a circular on Thursday, advising the public to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas in Kerala.

    Under the guidance of the Siddaramaiah-led government, authorities have been instructed to intensify surveillance in districts bordering Kerala, including Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chamrajanagara, and Mysore. To ensure safety, checkpoints have been set up at entry points into Karnataka.

    Nipah: Karnataka government to set up surveillance units at Kerala-Karnataka border check posts

    Here are the key guidelines issued by the Karnataka government:

    1. Discouraging unnecessary travel from Karnataka to affected areas in Kerala.
    2. Establishment of fever surveillance checkpoints at entry points from Karnataka to Kerala.
    3. Intensified fever surveillance in bordering districts (Chamarajanagara, Mysore, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada) and entry points into Karnataka.
    4. Dissemination of information and education materials to the public about Nipah virus disease to prevent unnecessary panic.
    5. Ensuring ample stock of essential drugs and oxygen in hospitals.

    CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to TN for second time

    6. Maintaining an adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Viral Transport Media (VTM), and other necessary accessories for sample collection and transportation.
    7. Mandating private hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics to report suspected cases to the District Health and Family Welfare Officer.
    8. Collection of clinical samples from suspected cases and arranging for immediate shipment to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune as per guidelines.

    The Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) National Institute of Virology in Pune has sent its mobile BSL-3 laboratory to Kozhikode, Kerala, for Nipah virus sample testing. Additionally, a team of experts from the Department of Animal Husbandry has been dispatched to assist with the surveillance of animals, particularly bats, to check for the presence of the Nipah virus. This virus has tragically claimed two lives and infected three others in the Kozhikode district. In the latest development, a 24-year-old health worker in Kerala has become the fifth confirmed Nipah case since the recent outbreak.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt mandates reading of Indian Constitution's Preamble in educational institutions from today vkp

    Karnataka govt mandates reading of Indian Constitution's Preamble in educational institutions from today

    Who is Chaitra Kundapura, the controversial right-wing activist in Karnataka government's crosshairs?

    Who is Chaitra Kundapura, the controversial right-wing activist in Karnataka government's crosshairs?

    Ganesh Chaturthi rush: Bengaluru Traffic Police advise residents to avoid Majestic route on THESE dates vkp

    Ganesh Chaturthi rush: Bengaluru Traffic Police advise residents to avoid Majestic route on THESE dates

    Despite ban, Bengaluru fails to curb POP Ganesha idols in city; check details vkp

    Despite ban, Bengaluru fails to curb POP Ganesha idols in city; check details

    Karnataka CM sets ambitious Rs 36,000 crore revenue target for excise department vkp

    Karnataka CM sets ambitious Rs 36,000 crore revenue target for excise department

    Recent Stories

    'Kasargold' Review: Vinayakan-Asif Ali starrer movie receives huge response from audience rkn

    'Kasargold' Review: Vinayakan-Asif Ali starrer movie receives huge response from audience

    Football FIFA Best Men's Player Award: Ronaldo, Vini Jr fans miffed; Messi, Haaland and Mbappe supporters rejoice osf

    FIFA Best Men's Player Award: Ronaldo, Vini Jr fans miffed; Messi, Haaland and Mbappe supporters rejoice

    Kanchipuram sarees: 7 places to buy Kanjivaram sarees in Kerala RBA EAI

    Kanchipuram sarees: 7 places to buy Kanjivaram sarees in Kerala

    Bihar Education minister compares Ramcharitmanas to potassium cyanide; sparks controversy WATCH AJR

    Bihar: Education minister compares Ramcharitmanas to potassium cyanide; sparks controversy | WATCH

    'No, stop': Nick Jonas publically slams a fan who threw harmful object onstage at concert vma

    'No, stop': Nick Jonas publically slams a fan who threw harmful object onstage at concert

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon