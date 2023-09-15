Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nipah: Karnataka government to set up surveillance units at Kerala-Karnataka border check posts

    The Karnataka government has instructed that unnecessary travel to Kozhikode district should be avoided as amid concern of Nipah cases in Karnataka. The Karnataka government has taken action to enhance surveillance in its border districts.

     

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Amid concerns over the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the Karnataka government has taken action to enhance surveillance in its border districts. The Karnataka government has instructed that unnecessary travel to Kozhikode district should be avoided and to strengthen surveillance in Chamaraja Nagar, Mysore, Kotak, and the south Karnataka regions of the state. To create awareness among people about Nipah, awareness programmes should be conducted to identify Nipah symptoms and isolation.

    Rapid response teams have also been deployed in all border districts, including a veterinarian. The government of Karnataka has directed that two beds with isolation facilities and one ICU facility should be prepared in all district hospitals, and necessary facilities, including PPE kits and oxygen supply, should be made efficient. The Karnataka government has directed that in cases of suspected Nipah cases, district medical authorities should be informed immediately, and if necessary, samples should be sent to the Bangalore National Institute of Virology (NIV).

    As per the latest reports, the Kozhikode district has implemented new restrictions to prevent the spread of the Nipah virus.

    The order was issued by District Collector A. Gita on Thursday and stated that gatherings or public events of any kind in the containment zones have been restricted.

    The government offices were advised to establish work-from-home arrangements for their employees, while public parks and beaches in the containment zones will remain closed until further notice.

    The public was advised to refrain from conducting functions in the district. Visitors are not allowed in hospitals. Only one person is allowed to be with the patient.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
