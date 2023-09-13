Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to TN for second time

    Karnataka has been directed by the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for 15 days, despite facing a severe drought. This decision has sparked protests in Karnataka due to concerns about dwindling water levels in the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir, affecting local farmers. Tamil Nadu has insisted on receiving its allocated water, increasing the water-sharing dispute. The Supreme Court is scheduled to address this issue on September 21.

    CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for second time vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Despite Karnataka facing a severe drought due to insufficient rain, the Cauvery Water Control Committee (CWRC) has ordered the state to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu every day for the next 15 days for the second time. This decision was made during a virtual meeting attended by officials from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The directive has sparked concerns about the already dwindling water levels in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, a critical water source for Karnataka.

    Karnataka's compliance with this order has generated controversy, especially in regions like Mandya and Chamarajanagar, where protests against supplying Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu have erupted. The state's farmers are already grappling with water scarcity, and this new directive exacerbates their challenges.

    SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads

    Conversely, Tamil Nadu has pressed for more water, asserting that Karnataka should release the specified 8 tmc of water for July and August, along with the 36.76 TMC of water for September, as previously instructed by the CWRC.

    Karnataka has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, expressing its difficulties in providing water beyond September 12. Nevertheless, the state is obligated to adhere to the CWRC's directives. The Supreme Court is slated to hear the Cauvery water dispute on September 21, with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) likely to convene a meeting soon to address this situation.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka HC suggests govt to change timings of schools, companies to tackle peak traffic vkp

    Karnataka HC suggests govt to change timings of schools, companies to tackle peak traffic

    Karnataka: 'Criminal case against those who prepare POP Ganesha idols,' says Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

    Karnataka: 'Criminal case against those who prepare POP Ganesha idols,' says Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Bengaluru: KR Puram - Byappanahalli metro inspection to commence from today vkp

    Bengaluru: KR Puram - Byappanahalli metro inspection to commence from today

    Safety upgrade in Karnataka: QR codes for vehicles to alert family, police and hospitals to aid accident response vkp

    Safety upgrade in Karnataka: QR codes for vehicles to alert family, police and hospitals to aid accident respo

    Bengaluru Police nab B.Tech hacker behind multi-crore cyber heist on rewards websites vkp

    Bengaluru Police nab B.Tech hacker behind multi-crore cyber heist on rewards websites

    Recent Stories

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3' vma

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3'

    Love Idlis 5 easy steps to make perfect fluffy idli at home gcw eai

    Love Idlis? 5 easy steps to make perfect, fluffy idli at home

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch) RBA

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch)

    Evaluation and Impact Assessment Center inaugurated in AIGGPA, Bhopal

    Evaluation and Impact Assessment Center inaugurated in AIGGPA, Bhopal

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma joins elite club after crossing 10,000 ODI runs milestone osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture in the triumph over Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon