IMD has issued a Karnataka rain alert predicting heavy rainfall across the state for seven days. Bengaluru and several districts are expected to receive showers, bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave conditions, according to the latest forecast.

For residents struggling under intense summer heat, the weather department has brought welcome news. Karnataka is set to experience rainfall across several regions for the next seven days, offering much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave conditions. Meteorological Department scientist Latha Sridhar has provided a detailed forecast outlining rain patterns across Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

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Light Rain Expected In Bengaluru For Three Days

Bengaluru is likely to receive light rainfall for the next three days starting today. After this period, the intensity of showers is expected to increase slightly, with light to moderate rain forecast across the city. Rainfall activity is likely during the evening and night hours, accompanied by generally cloudy skies.

Heavy Rain Alert Issued For South Interior Karnataka

The South Interior Karnataka region is expected to receive significant rainfall activity. While light to moderate showers are predicted throughout the week, the intensity is expected to increase after three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu districts. The showers are expected to bring much-needed cooling, particularly to the Malnad region of Kodagu.

Light Showers For North Interior And Coastal Karnataka

In comparison, North Interior Karnataka and coastal regions are expected to receive only light rainfall over the next week. No warnings have been issued for landslides or other weather-related disasters at this stage, according to the department.

Monsoon Progression Still Under Observation

On the monsoon update, officials stated that there is no official date yet for its arrival in Karnataka. The monsoon is expected to reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 15. A clearer picture will emerge once it reaches Kerala, which will help determine its progress towards Karnataka.

Hailstorms Linked To Extreme Heat Conditions

Addressing recent hailstorm activity, scientist Latha Sridhar explained that extreme heat and rising temperatures have led to atmospheric instability, resulting in such weather events. She also clarified that no major damage or landslides have been reported so far.

Relief For People And Farmers

Overall, the upcoming week of rainfall is expected to bring significant relief across several districts. The showers are particularly beneficial for farmers and residents who have been facing severe heat conditions in recent weeks.