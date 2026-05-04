Bagalkot Assembly by-election counting shows Congress candidate Umesh Meti maintaining a strong lead through the thirteenth round. Early trends indicate a clear advantage over BJP as vote counting continues under tight monitoring.

The vote counting for the Bagalkot Assembly by-election is progressing at a brisk pace, with Congress candidate Umesh Meti maintaining a decisive lead across all rounds so far. From the very beginning of the counting process, he has remained ahead of his nearest rival and has now significantly widened his margin by the end of the thirteenth round, strengthening the Congress camp’s confidence as counting continues.

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Congress Supporters Gather In Large Numbers Outside Counting Centre

Hundreds of Congress workers have gathered outside the counting centre, raising slogans in support of Umesh Meti. Party supporters were seen waving flags and displaying photographs of leaders, creating an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and celebration. The supporters have been actively moving towards the counting venue, reflecting the growing excitement within the Congress camp.

BJP Camp Maintains Low Profile Amid Counting Trends

In contrast, the BJP camp has maintained a noticeably subdued presence near the counting centre. The absence of visible supporters has become a talking point in political circles, as Congress continues to hold a consistent lead. The quiet atmosphere among BJP workers reflects the challenging situation they are facing in the ongoing counting process.

Thirteenth Round Results Show Strong Lead For Congress

By the end of the thirteenth round of counting, Congress candidate Umesh Meti has secured a substantial lead over his BJP rival. The margin has more than doubled compared to earlier rounds, further energising the Congress camp.

Umesh Meti (Congress): 53,849 votes

Veeranna Charantimath (BJP): 43,528 votes

Lead Margin: 10,321 votes

Counting Process Underway Across Multiple Tables And Rounds

The counting is being conducted across 14 tables and is scheduled to continue for a total of 23 rounds. Officials have reported that results are being declared clearly after each round, allowing for steady updates on emerging trends. Attention remains focused on whether the Congress lead will continue to hold in the remaining rounds.

Background Of The By-Election

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of senior Congress leader HY Meti, which left the seat vacant. Voting was held on April 9, with a total of nine candidates in the fray. The main contest is between Congress candidate Umesh Meti and BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath.

Prior to the election, the Congress faced internal discussions over ticket allocation within the Meti family, with differences emerging between Mallikarjuna Meti and Umesh Meti. Despite the internal friction, Umesh Meti’s strong performance in counting is being seen as a significant boost for the party.

Early Trends Indicate Continued Advantage For Congress

Overall, Congress candidate Umesh Meti has maintained a consistent lead from the initial rounds, and current trends suggest a favourable position for the party. However, the final outcome will depend on the remaining rounds of counting, and officials continue to monitor the process closely.